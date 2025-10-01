Wild Bounce Back to Take Down Jets 3-2

The Minnesota Wild faced off against the Winnipeg Jets for their final home preseason game on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Earlier in the day, the Wild made monumental news in signing their main star, Kirill Kaprizov, to an eight-year extension worth $136 million, and he was on the roster against the Jets.

Both teams had a very veteran roster as preseason is coming to a close, with just a few rookies included at this point. Jesper Wallstedt had the start in net for the Wild, while Connor Hellebuyck was in net for the Jets. The game started out faster-paced than the previous games, and the Jets got on the board first. It went back and forth, with the Wild holding the lead in the third period. They managed to hold that lead and come out with the 3-2 win.

Game Recap

The Jets got the game started barely five minutes into the first period as Cole Koepke scored his first of the preseason to give his team the 1-0 lead. He was unassisted. The Wild responded later in the period on a goal by Matt Boldy. He spun around the defense at the blue line and was assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Jake Middleton to tie the game 1-1. Those were the only goals of the first period, and it ended tied.

Minnesota Wild forward Kiril Kaprizov (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

The Jets scored first once again in the second period on a goal by Vladislav Namestnikov. He was assisted by Alex Iafflao and Logan Stanley to make it 2-1. The Wild answered back a short time later on a power play goal by Kaprizov. He was assisted by Zeev Buium and Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 2-2. The Wild took their first lead of the game late in the second period on a shorthanded goal scored by Marcus Foligno, who was unassisted, to make it 3-2. That was the final goal of the period, and the Wild took the lead into the final period.

There were some close calls in the third but no scoring and the Wild took the 3-2 win. The Wild finish up their preseason on the road on Friday, Oct. 3, against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Jets will also finish their preseason on Friday on the roa,d but they’ll take on the Calgary Flames.