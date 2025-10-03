Canadiens News and Rumours: Demidov, Hutson and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The preseason is coming to an end, and the club will be announcing the final roster prior to their season opener. Yet before that happens, there have been rumblings about a new Lane Hutson contract, some concern for Ivan Demidov’s health and in other news, a former captain’s retirement.

Former Canadiens Captain Retires

Max Pacioretty was selected by Montreal 22nd overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, arguably the best draft under former head of amateur scouting, Trevor Timmins. In his 10 seasons with the Canadiens, he scored 226 goals and 448 points in 626 games. In five of those seasons, he scored 30 or more goals and reached a career high of 67 points in two of them. Pacioretty was named captain following a vote by the players ahead of the 2014-15 season. He held that role until he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2018-19 season, a deal that brought in current Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Max Pacioretty (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Several foot and hand injuries, in addition to two torn Achilles tendons while playing with the Carolina Hurricanes, took their toll on Pacioretty. He returned to the NHL when he played for the Washington Capitals, and finished his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024-25.

“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey. I’m so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players. Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can’t wait to share what I’ve learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice.” Max Pacioretty

The New Canaan, Connecticut, native will return to his college alma mater, joining the University of Michigan men’s hockey program as special assistant to head coach Brandon Naurato.

Canadiens Management Meet with Roy

In an article published by TVA Sports, Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent emphasized that Joshua Roy should not see his demotion from the Canadiens as a failure, but rather as a normal step in his development.

“Whether he tells us or not, it’s clear that he’s disappointed because he had a good summer, he showed more pace, but he still has time ahead of him. He feels he’s on the right track, and he feels that by working as he did this summer, he’s getting closer to his goal. We’re going to push him hard this year.” – Pascal Vincent



Regardless of what he has been told by the Canadiens’ brass, there is some talk that he will want a fresh start with another NHL club. Roy will soon have a meeting with Montreal’s management team, and, according to TVA insider Anthony Martineau, if things don’t go well at that meeting, Roy could end up being traded over the coming months.

It’s clear that Roy has slid down Montreal’s depth chart, especially after the acquisition of Zachary Bolduc, a player archetype that they had hoped Roy could become. The club will discuss Roy’s future and their expectations for what his identity will be as a player.

The Canadiens’ Calder Hopeful

If there was any doubt as to how important Ivan Demidov is to the Canadiens’ performances this season, look no further than the reaction to “the slash”. Demidov was in visible pain and left the preseason game in Quebec City on Sept. 30 after being slashed in the hand by Ottawa Senators’ forward Nick Cousins. Cousins was fined $2,148.44 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for the slash. A look at the responses to the Canadiens simple post two days later, showing Demidov at practice, shows how important the fans see him to be.

The 19-year-old Russian winger is currently the odds-on favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. This and the expectations that he becomes an offensive force for Montreal, especially on the power play, justifiably made fans panic on social media.

The Lane Hutson Extension

The Montreal Canadiens hit a home run selecting Lane Hutson 62nd overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old defenceman stepped into the NHL, and not only did he not look out of place, he became a key power-play weapon and launched the Canadiens’ transition game while tying NHL assist records for rookie defencemen and winning the 2024 Calder Trophy.

Hutson’s next contract may not carry as big a cap hit as some may believe. Earlier this summer, executive vice president Jeff Gorton hinted at Montreal’s desire to get creative with the contract when he stated that the Canadiens have “ways around” how they can get Hutson the most take-home pay after taxes without going over the $10-million threshold. Based on this, Marco D’Amico of RG.org broke down the situation, stating that tax strategies, bonus-heavy structures, and a negotiating stance grounded in Hutson’s restricted free agent limitations mean that his contract can still be in the $9 million range, like Luke Hughes’ and Jackson LaCombe’s new deals, while providing him more take-home pay at the end of the contract.

