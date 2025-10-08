Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Lenni Hämeenaho

The countdown to puck drop continues, as the New Jersey Devils are days away from their season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that their roster is finalized, the club is looking to hit the ground running, with a combination of tried and true veterans, along with a few new faces. Their talent is off the charts, so a deeper playoff run should be in the team’s near future. As always, this series will provide a combination of previews and predictions about what the season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment spotlights Lenni Hämeenaho, whose skill and contributions have been a welcome surprise.

Lenni Hämeenaho: At a Glance

Drafted: 58th Overall (2nd Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2023

Contract Status: Year one of three, $950,000 cap hit

2024-25 Liiga Stats: 20 goals, 31 assists (51 points in 58 games)

Career Liiga Stats: 43 goals, 60 assists (103 points in 155 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Fans have had high hopes about Hämeenaho for years, and his status as an exciting prospect only increased as time went on. Across three seasons in the Finnish Liiga playing for Ässät, he’s drastically improved, shifting into an incredibly dynamic player. He totaled 21 points during his first season in the Liiga, breaking onto the scene at 18 years old. Immediately after his rookie year concluded, he headed all the way to Las Vegas for the 2023 NHL Draft, where the Devils selected him 58th overall in the second round. After participating in development camp, Hämeenaho went back to Finland for his sophomore Liiga season, where he put up 31 points in 46 games.

From that point onward, Hämeenaho worked on his strength and offensive dominance—and it certainly paid off. His most recent performance, for the 2024-25 season, entailed a 51-point campaign, including 20 goals and 31 assists. He was also dominant during the playoffs, with five points in 10 postseason games. At 20 years old, his skating has adopted a sense of poise, proving that commitment can elevate your game to the next level.

Lenni Hämeenaho, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In early May, Hämeenaho signed a three-year, entry-level contract, which carries a $950,000 cap hit beginning in 2025-26. He also made his debut at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he had the chance to represent Finland on an international stage. Within eight games, he totaled one goal and three assists, finishing out the tournament with a plus-2 rating.

One facet of his game that stands out is his offensive positioning. Hämeenaho is able to find open areas in front of the net, making creative plays while also using his 6-foot-1 stature to his advantage. All of this was on display at the 2025 Prospects Challenge, where he had a breakout performance. His first goal against the Buffalo Sabres was a perfect example of prime netfront positioning, where he was able to follow through on a feed from Shane Lachance. His first time on the ice in North America was definitely a success, and his ability to drive plays made it clear his NHL debut could come sooner rather than later.

2025-26 Expectations

This summer, the impression was that Hämeenaho would participate in Devils’ training camp, then report to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL). He managed to crack the final roster, but was quickly reassigned to the AHL after Luke Glendening signed a one-year contract.

However, Hämeenaho is expected to be one of the first players called up in the event of injury and should be able to help generate offense in a bottom-six forward role. His work ethic, consistency, and willingness to be physical are all traits that could bolster their secondary scoring. So long as he can make a smooth transition to playing in the NHL, Hämeenaho could still see a reasonable amount of ice time this season.

Hämeenaho looked solid during preseason, making his debut against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 28. He recorded one shot on goal across 10:27, but was on the ice for 11 different shot attempts within that time frame. But his standout performance came in the Devils’ final preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Not only did his ice time nearly double, but he also secured his first preseason goal. Twenty seconds into the second period, Hämeenaho fired the puck past Dan Vladar, once again with a little help from Lachance. During his postgame interview, he made it clear that he was happy with his overall preseason performance, despite beginning training camp injured.

While some fans were disappointed about Hämeenaho being assigned to the Comets, it should be beneficial for his development in the grand scheme of things. Logging consistent ice time could also help him adapt to playing in North America. Likewise, it would allow him to hone his two-way play, improving defensive areas of his game. His potential is already sky-high, making him one of the Devils’ top prospects. Should he make his NHL debut sometime this season, he will hopefully add a bit of grit to their bottom-six forward group, along with a healthy dose of secondary scoring.

All in all, Devils fans should not count out Hameenaho in the near future. Even without a full-time roster slot, he will still be an exciting player to watch—either as a part of the Comets’ roster or as a call-up during the Devils’ times of need.



