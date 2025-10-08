Where Winnipeg Jets Prospects Are Playing in 2025-26

Training camp brings pretty much everyone — from fresh prospects to the most-experienced veterans —together under one roof.

But only for a short time. When cuts happen — the Winnipeg Jets had 55 guys to start camp but have now pared down their roster all the way to the opening-night maximum of 23 healthy players — the prospects head to teams all around the world. It can be tough to keep track of or even remember them all, especially those not playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Manitoba Moose.

Here, we’ll review where all the Jets’ youngsters not in the NHL will spend their 2025-26 seasons, so you can better track their performance and progress.

Note: This article will cover all Jets picks under team control from the past six NHL Entry Drafts.

Manitoba Moose

Colby Barlow (2023, 18th overall)

Barlow is beginning his first professional season. The now 20-year-old left winger scored 32 goals and added 29 assists for 61 points in 62 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals last season and racked up 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 21 playoff games in their run to the final.

In late 2023-24, he played three games with the Moose, recording one goal and two assists, on an amateur tryout agreement.

Tyrel Bauer (2020, 164th overall)

The rugged defenseman/enforcer is beginning his fourth season with the Moose. He had two assists in 59 games and dropped the gloves seven times last season. A March fight he had with the Calgary Wranglers’ Alex Gallant went viral for its old-school ferocity.

Domenic DiVincentiis (2022, 207th overall)

The goaltender is beginning his sophomore season and will split time with Thomas Milic and/or Isaac Poulter.

DiVincentiis bounced between the ECHL and AHL in his rookie pro season. He became the Moose’s primary goalie from February onward and put up the best numbers of any of the four goalies to tend their crease.

In the AHL, DiVincentiis posted a 13-12-2-2 record, 2.84 goals against average (GAA) and .906 Save Percentage (SV%). He captured his first professional shutout in the Moose’s final game of the season on April 19 in a 1-0 win over the Texas Stars. In the ECHL, he had a 15-5-0 record, 2.97 GAA, and .896 SV% in 20 starts. In the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, he had a 1-1 record with a 3.00 GAA.

Jacob Julien (2023, 146th overall)

The centre is beginning his first professional season. Last season, he put up 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points in 65 games with the London Knights and played a key role in helping the them win their second-consecutive OHL championship by recording six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 17 playoff games.

Thomas Milic (2023, 151st overall)

Milic is beginning his third professional season after a tough sophomore campaign. In 21 games with the Moose over three stints, he had a 5-12-3-0, 3.44 GAA, and .877 SV%, all worse than his rookie 2023-24.

The now 22-year-old put up strong numbers in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, where he was sent at times to regain confidence and get more-steady playing time, posting an 11-5-2 record, 1.82 GAA, .935 SV%, and three shutouts and being named the ECHL Goalie of the Month for March. In the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, he had a 5-3-1 record with a 1.61 GAA and three shutouts.

Elias Salomonsson (2022, 55th overall)

Salomonsson is beginning his sophomore professional season. The smooth skating Swedish defenseman had five goals and 22 assists for 27 points points in 53 games in his rookie pro season and was named a 2025 AHL All-Star. He also won two team awards: the Best Defenseman Award and Rookie of the Year Award.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The right-hander played in all situations and finished second among Moose blue liners in points despite missing nearly two months from early December to late January with an upper-body injury.

It’s entirely possible he makes his NHL debut sometime this season.

Fabian Wagner (2022, 175th overall)

The forward is beginning his sophomore season. Last November, he came from Sweden’s Linkopings HC to join the Moose in late November and started slowly, recording just two assists through the end of February. However, he went on a bit of a heater in March when he scored seven goals in seven games and had a five-game scoring streak to finish with eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 50 games.

Brayden Yager (2023, 14th overall by Pittsburgh Penguins)

Yager is entering his first professional season. Acquired in summer 2024 from the Penguins for disgruntled prospect Rutger McGroarty, was undeniably one of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) premier players in 2024-25. After being traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes by the Moose Jaw Warriors in early December, the centre recorded 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in just 33 games.

Brayden Yager, Winnipeg Jets (Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

He was serving as Warriors captain at the time of the trade and had 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 21 games with them before being dealt. After finishing with a cool 92 points between the clubs in 54 games, he added eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 16 playoff games.

Yager also captained Canada’s squad at the 2025 World Junior Championships (WJC) and recorded three assists in five games.

Danny Zhilkin (2022, 77th overall)

Zhilkin is beginning his third professional season. The forward didn’t produce anything at all for most of last season, recording only one assist through February and finding himself a semi-frequent healthy scratch. He did pick things up from March onward to finish with three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 53 games.

Ontario Hockey League

Jacob Cloutier (2025, 220th overall)

Cloutier is in his second full season with the Saginaw Spirit. Last season, the right winger had 23 goals and 24 assists for 67 points in 67 games and three points in three playoff games.

Edison Engle (2025, 188th overall)

The defenseman is in his first season with the Brantford Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound Illinois product split last season between the United States Hockey League’s Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints last season being traded to Dubuque in late December. He recorded two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 54 games between the teams, and four assists in seven Clark Cup Playoff games for the Fighting Saints. Engle also skated for the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Junior A Challenge.

Kevin He (2024, 109th overall)

He is in his fourth and final season with the Niagara IceDogs.

He got off to a scorching start last season with IceDogs, amassing 18 points in his first seven games. The now 19-year-old winger cooled off a little bit from there, but still finished with an impressive 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points to finish second in team scoring.

Kevin He, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He also recorded three goals and two assist for five points in five playoff games. He signed a three year entry-level contract (ELC) with the Jets in December, becoming the first-ever Chinese-born player to sign an NHL deal.

Kieron Walton (2024, 187th overall)

Walton sustained a concussion during a prospects game against the Montreal Canadiens in September, but has recovered and is in his fourth season with the Sudbury Wolves.

The towering 18-year-old centre absolutely lit it up last season, piling up 38 goals and 54 assists for 92 points in 66 games to finish first on the Wolves in scoring and ninth in the OHL. Walton also recorded one goal and four assists for five points in four playoff games.

Waltzed his way right into the MVP conversation 🚨



Congratulations to Kieron Walton on his nomination for the Red Tilson Trophy. pic.twitter.com/oepwQvVQ3d — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) April 3, 2025

He signed a three-year ELC with the Jets on April 7 and joined the Moose on an amateur tryout agreement. He played in four games and recorded his first professional point, an assist, in the Moose’s final game of the season.

Western Hockey League

Owen Martin (2025, 92nd overall)

The Oakbank, Manitoba-born forward is in his third full season with the Spokane Chiefs.

Last season, he recorded 13 goals and and 21 assists for 34 points in 39 games and six goals and six assists for 12 points in 20 games in the Chiefs’ run to the WHL Final. The right-shooting 18 year old missed two months from late November to late January with a leg injury he sustained blocking a shot.

United States

Sascha Boumedienne (2025, 28th overall)

Boumedienne is in his second season at Boston University (BU). The defenseman, a 6-foot-2 left shooter who was born in Finland but us a Swedish national, recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 40 games for BU last season. There wasn’t a ton of pressure on him there considering Tom Willander and Cole Hutson also patrolled their blue line, but he improved as the season went on. With both of those players gone, he should have a much bigger role this season.

Sascha Boumedienne, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boumedienne represented Sweden at the 2025 U18 WJC and broke the single-tournament scoring record for a defenseman by racking up 14 points in six games en route to being named the tournament’s best defenseman.

Garrett Brown (2022, 99th overall)

The defenseman, in his second season with University of Denver Pioneers, recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in 41 games.

Brown’s Pioneers qualified for the NCAA Frozen Four, but fell in the semifinal to Western Michigan, 3-2 in double overtime. He had an assist in the contest.

Connor Levis (2023, 210th overall)

Levis is in his first season with the Bowling Green State University Falcons.

The 20-year-old right winger recorded 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 64 games for the Vancouver Giants last season, his best season production wise since his 2022-23 with the Kamloops Blazers. He also put up two goals and two assists for four points in five playoff games.

Zach Nehring (2023, 82nd overall)

The right-winger is in his second season with the Western Michigan University Broncos. Last season, he recorded 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 40 games.

The Broncos not only went to the Frozen Four for the first time in their history but won the NCAA championship, beating the Pioneers in the semifinal and crushing the BU 6-2 in the final.

Europe & Russia

Alfons Freij (2024, 37th overall)

The defenseman is in his first full professional season with the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) Timra IK.

Last season, the Jets’ top selection in the 2024 Draft had two goals and six assists for eight points in 29 games for the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan’s Bjorkloven IF. It was the now-19-year-old’s first season of professional hockey.

Alfons Freij, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He also played five games for Bjorkloven’s J20 team, recording two goals and three assists for five points. He was loaned to them for the playoffs, where he put up two assists in two games.

Viktor Klingsell (2025, 156th overall)

Klingsell continues to play in the the SHL’s Skelleftea organization.

The 18 year old left-shot winger spent last season mainly with the Skelleftea U20 team where he recorded 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points in 43 games. He also made his professional debut with Skelleftea AIK, playing three regular-season games and one playoff game with them.

internationally, the Järfälla product was the leading scorer at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with four goals and eight assists for 12 points. He followed that up with another solid international tournament, recording eight points in seven games to help Sweden win the silver medal at the U18 WJC.

Markus Loponen (2024, 155th overall)

Loponen is in his first professional season with Liiga’s HPK, where he signed a two-year deal in June.

Last season, the centre made a North American foray with the WHL’s Victoria Royals, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for 44 points in 65 games and recording four goals and two assists for six points in 11 playoff games.

Dmitri Rashevsky (2021, 146th overall)

The forward is unlikely to ever play for the Jets’ organization as he signed a three-year deal with the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) Avangard Omsk in June despite Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff’s attempts to get him to come to North America. He spent the five prior seasons with the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow.