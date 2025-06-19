Jets’ Prospect Loponen Signs 2-Year Deal With Finland’s HPK

Winnipeg Jets prospect Markus Loponen has signed a two-year contract with Liiga’s HPK.

Markus Loponen, Victoria Royals (Photo credit: Kevin Light Photography)

The Finnish centre, selected in the fifth round (155th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, came to North America this season to play for the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals and had a nice first campaign, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for 44 points in 65 games. He then put up four goals and two assists for six points in 11 playoff games.

The now 19-year-old, who had not signed an entry-level deal with Winnipeg, previously played for the Karpat organization in his hometown of Oulu. His 2025-26 season with HPK, which plays in Hämeenlinna in the country’s southern interior, will be his first as a professional.