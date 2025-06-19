McDavid’s Message on Contract Extension Should Turn Heads

As the emotional disappointment of another gut-wrenching end to an Edmonton Oilers’ season calms down, the organization and the players will get back to business. All eyes have turned to Connor McDavid — not just for answers about the loss, but for clarity about his future.

Following the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid addressed reporters during his end-of-season media availability, offering revealing, even uneasy, comments about what lies ahead and how he’ll approach his contract negotiations. If nothing else, his remarks should turn heads for the front office, who might have thought his extension was a slam-dunk deal.

Priority is Family, and McDavid Wants to Win

McDavid’s first message was clear: he still believes in this Oilers core. “This core has been together for a long time, and we’ve been building to this moment,” McDavid said. He noted there was unfinished business, and the feeling when it all comes together will be worth all the heartbreak and disappointment. “We’re holding this together, trying to get it over the finish line.”

The second message was a bit more unclear.

“If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem,” McDavid explained.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His comments suggest that this isn’t about money or waiting to secure the highest percentage of the salary cap he can obtain. He wants to know that the Oilers are close, positioned to compete year after year. If they are, he’ll stay. But what if that’s not the feeling he gets over the next few weeks and months?

What the organization needs to do between now and the time he signs his extension is to show that they’re committed to getting better. The Oilers were clearly not as good as the Florida Panthers in the Final. That means the only acceptable game plan is to improve the team, and McDavid seems to want evidence that they understand how and are capable of doing so.

What’s The Concern for the Oilers?

Insiders and analysts figured that Leon Draisaitl’s signing a long-term extension meant it was a given that McDavid was on board. That might be true, but it may also not be the case. McDavid noted, “With that being said, ultimately I still need to do what’s best for me and my family. But of course, there’s unfinished business here.”

He’s thinking about more than one thing: finishing the job in Edmonton, but also what his future looks like, perhaps here or elsewhere.

Related: Oilers Contracts, Cap Drama, & More NHL Rumors

Those words will surely hang in the minds of the organization’s front office staff, as they should. This is not a team that should approach the off-season like signing McDavid is a formality. He should be holding them to account, ensuring management doesn’t take a relaxed approach to improvement. McDavid isn’t slamming the door on staying in Edmonton — but he’s clearly not ready to commit just yet. The team should know that, and prove to him they’re going to stop at nothing to build a roster he feels is good enough to overcome a roster like Florida’s.

The Oilers came agonizingly close in 2023-24, but took a slight step back in 2024-25. “I would say last year was heartbreak,” McDavid said. “You know, like you’re sad. I’d say this year is more angry than heartbreak.”

Anger can be a powerful motivator, but it can also become a problem if McDavid feels angry that the Oilers aren’t doing what’s necessary to improve. No doubt, this is a good team. How good? McDavid needs to feel confident that they’re better than anyone, which he may not feel after the team was handily defeated in the Final.

“Keep being patient and keep believing,” he said in his message to Oil Country. The job of the Oilers’ front office over the next year is to make sure McDavid’s patience isn’t unnecessarily tested.

“I’m going to take some time to regroup, talk to my agent a little bit, [talk to] family, and make some decisions when the time comes,” he said. “There’s no rush.”

That last phrase — “there’s no rush” — may be the most important one. It’s a warning for the Oilers as an organization. While McDavid’s loyalty has never wavered, he’s not above making a tough decision — even leaving his best friends — if he feels things are trending in the wrong direction.