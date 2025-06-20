Stars Trade Mason Marchment to Kraken for Draft Picks

In a serious cap crunch following a four-year, $18 million extension for Matt Duchene, the Dallas Stars had to shed some salary. Moving the $4.5 million cap-hit contract of forward Mason Marchment was a quick way to get some breathing room. The Seattle Kraken happily obliged, giving up a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick to make the deal happen.

The #SeaKraken have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange

for Dallas’ 2025 4th-round pick (previously acquired by the Kraken) and Seattle’s 2026 3rd-round pick pic.twitter.com/50WX5lmxkK — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) June 19, 2025

Marchment is a big middle-six winger, averaging 51 points per 82 games for his NHL career on less than 15 minutes of average ice time. He can lay the body, too, at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. The only drawback here comes with his playoff production, which is almost half his regular scoring rate (26 points per 82 games).

Still, the Kraken are getting Marchment on a bargain. This is an above-average middle-of-the-lineup player who cost Seattle inconsequential draft capital. He likely doesn’t move the needle a ton, but he gets them closer to returning to the postseason for the second time in franchise history.

As for the Stars, they’re just content with the spending money. Marchment was an important player for them, but in an ultimatum between him and Duchene, who scored 82 points this past season, the latter won. Dallas isn’t done losing talent, though. With less than $5 million in space to bring back Jamie Benn, Mikael Granlund, Evgenii Dadonov, Mavrik Bourque, and others, there’s a lot of work yet to be done. In the meantime, getting two mid-round draft picks isn’t a terrible haul for someone they picked up as an unrestricted free agent.