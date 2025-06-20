Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Expect Oilers’ Collapse to Lead to Connor McDavid Signing

The Edmonton Oilers were defeated in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season by the Florida Panthers, and as soon as the smoke cleared and the fans were able to start thinking about next season, the rumours surrounding Connor McDavid began right away. He has one season remaining on his current contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2025-26 campaign concludes. While there isn’t any indication he wants to play anywhere but with the Oilers, there was some speculation in the past that the Toronto Maple Leafs could have a chance at signing him, but that idea needs to be shut down now.

While it’s been a while since any pundits have spoken out about the potential McDavid to Maple Leafs idea, it has happened before, and it is bound to happen again until he inks a new extension.

"I don't think it's a guarantee that on July 1st he re-ups there…"



What would you do to get Connor McDavid in a #LeafsForever uniform? @thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill



Presented by @myrvezy pic.twitter.com/oFmju37Ebm — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 23, 2025

The problem? McDavid wouldn’t even consider joining the Maple Leafs. If he wants to leave the Oilers, it will likely come down to how the media treats him, if the Oilers can continue winning and staying in contention, and if he likes the future outlook of the team. The Maple Leafs are going to be a tough sell considering they’re set to lose Mitchell Marner and John Tavares this summer, and have several long-term deals that hinder their chances of ending their Stanley Cup drought anytime soon.

On Thursday (Jun. 19), McDavid spoke to the media and was asked about his looming contract extension discussions and if he could shed light on anything going on with negotiations. While he didn’t flat-out say he was going to re-sign with the Oilers, he didn’t provide any indication he was going to look elsewhere. Similar to the Leon Draisaitl situation when he was dealing with his negotiations, McDavid was careful not to say anything that would cause him to lose leverage in contract talks, but Oilers fans already seem to be looking too far into it, as do fans of other teams.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

When a star player is nearing the end of his contract, fans and pundits alike love to imagine a world where that superstar could play somewhere else. Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, and Auston Matthews have all seen their names up in trade rumours and hypothetical ideas in the past, and the situation with McDavid is no different. While star players do leave their teams from time to time, a perfect example being Steven Stamkos going to the Nashville Predators or Wayne Gretzky being traded from the Oilers, that won’t be happening with McDavid.

Yes, not being able to win a Stanley Cup this late into his career is going to upset McDavid, but it can’t be denied that the Oilers’ window to win a championship is still open. They will be in contention for at least a few more seasons, and McDavid’s comments to the media were simply strategic, so he can get the most out of his next deal.

What Will McDavid’s Next Contract Look Like?

This is a question everyone has started to ask, and there isn’t a concrete report or rumour that can properly identify what McDavid could be looking for on his next deal. The only thing we know for sure is that he will become the highest-paid player in the league.

He could look at a shorter four or five-year contract, or he could look to lock up for eight more seasons like his teammate Draisaitl did, but it would be surprising if the cap hit of his next deal came in under $16 million annually.

Let’s say, for a second, McDavid does get to free agency next summer and considers some other teams. The Maple Leafs will not be one of those teams. There is almost no way they can free up enough money to take a legitimate run at signing him, and it makes zero sense to say they would be the frontrunner if he chooses to leave the Oilers.

Fans are going to have to be patient with McDavid as he negotiates, but a deal will get done. It will be a matter of when, not if, he extends with the Oilers.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.