Upper Deck Signs Top North American Prospects Before 2025 NHL Draft

Things are looking good for Upper Deck this week as they just announced they have signed potential #1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer to an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal. Under the agreement, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of Schaefer’s trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia featuring Schaefer’s image and autograph.

Upper Deck now has exclusive relationships with eight of the top 10 North American 2025 NHL Draft prospects as ranked by NHL Central Scouting. Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens are memorabilia and trading card exclusive, while Porter Martone, Caleb Desnoyers, Roger McQueen, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Carter Bear are exclusive to trading cards.

Schaefer and Misa Ranked #1 & #2 in Prospect Rankings by The Hockey Writers

Dayton Reimer of the Hockey Writers ranks Schaefer and Misa at the top of the 2025 draft class. Reimer mentioned, “At this point, the top two picks are set. Matthew Schaefer has dealt with a significant injury this season, but he impressed enough people in his 26 games to earn top consideration, and his comments at the combine all but sealed the deal. He’ll be followed by Michael Misa, a centre with practically no flaws in his game, who scored 62 goals in 65 games while playing a solid two-way game.”

Matthew Schaefer wins Top Draft Prospect (Josh Kim/CHL Images)

NHL.com also echoes Reimer’s sentiments as their experts are picking Schaefer to go first overall to the New York Islanders, while the San Jose Sharks are expected to pick Misa with the second overall pick. There are some fans in the New York area hoping the Islanders select local star James Hagens who was born in nearby Hauppauge, New York. It’ll be exciting to see what happens on June 27 at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft as the unexpected can sometimes happen. It’s interesting to note that TSN’s Bob McKenzie was projecting that Schaefer, Hagens and Misa would all be chosen in the top three back in January.

Upper Deck Is Proud to Have Top Prospects Signed Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft

There’s no shortage of excitement leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft for Upper Deck. Not only is Upper Deck the presenting sponsor of the event, but they’re also pleased to have eight of the top 10 North American prospects signed for the future, including the projected top three overall picks. Upon signing Schaefer, Misa and Hagens, Upper Deck President Jason Masherah shared his thoughts on these future NHL stars.

Matthew Schaefer

“Matthew Schaefer is undeniably one of the most promising young talents in hockey today. I’m eager to watch his professional journey unfold, and as a company, we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Masherah. “We’re excited to capture Schaefer’s most memorable on-ice moments through a thoughtfully curated collection of trading cards, memorabilia, and collectibles for his fans as he begins his NHL career.”

Michael Misa

“There is no doubt that Michael Misa is one of the most exciting prospects in hockey. As a fan, I’m excited to watch him display his skills, and as a company, we are ecstatic to be a part of his journey as his remarkable career progresses.”

James Hagens

“We’re excited to support James Hagens ahead of a monumental stage in his career and celebrate his successes as he prepares for the NHL Draft and his NHL debut. Beyond being a part of Hagens’ story, we’re thrilled to give fans the opportunity to own a piece of his professional journey from the very beginning.”

Fans and collectors can pre-order exclusive memorabilia at the end of this month from the Upper Deck Store. Visit their website for more details. Collectors will also find new trading cards and additional memorabilia releases available throughout the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season.

