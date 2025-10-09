Devils’ Brett Pesce Set to Skate in 700th NHL Game

Today marks the New Jersey Devils’ season opener, and fans can rest assured that hockey is finally back in full swing. The club will take on Metropolitan Division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes, who have eliminated them from the playoffs twice in the last three seasons.

But for defenseman Brett Pesce, the matchup represents more than just the beginning of the 2025-26 season. It also marks an important milestone—the 700th NHL game of his career, against the team that drafted him back in 2013. He spent a total of nine seasons with the Hurricanes, which included five trips to the playoffs.

Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils secured Pesce as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in July 2024, signing him to a six-year, $33 million contract. Since then, he has been a stable presence for the Devils’ blue line. Not only does he provide locker room leadership, but he has also been a phenomenal partner for star defenseman Luke Hughes. The two had an incredibly successful 2024-25 campaign, and their added camaraderie continues to strengthen New Jersey’s defensive core.

Unfortunately, Pesce suffered a minor injury during a preseason game after blocking a shot against the New York Rangers. But his absence afterwards was simply a precaution, and the team confirmed that he would be ready in time for opening night.

Following practice on Wednesday, Pesce shared with the media that it felt great to rejoin his teammates. Likewise, he shared that the Devils are eager to prove themselves and set the tone early on this season. “The sky’s the limit for this team. We have a lot of belief in this room, and I think we’re only going to continue to get better as the season goes on,” said Pesce.

As the curtain opens on another NHL season, Pesce will play a critical role as the Devils try to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference. He’s a known shot blocker, an all-situations player, and a tried and true shutdown defenseman.