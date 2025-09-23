Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Brett Pesce

After an entire summer impatiently waiting for hockey to return, the New Jersey Devils are officially back in action, with six preseason games remaining. The club is gearing up for an exciting 2025-26 season, seeking to establish early on that they can be serious Stanley Cup contenders. With all the components of a winning team at their disposal, will they succeed in making a deeper playoff run? As always, this series will serve as both predictions and previews, theorizing what this season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features veteran defenseman Brett Pesce, who proved to be a valuable addition to the team’s blue line.

Brett Pesce: At a Glance

Drafted: 66th Overall (3rd Round) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2013

Contract Status: Year two of six, $5.5 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Three goals, 14 assists (17 points in 72 games)

Career Stats: 42 goals, 173 assists (215 points in 699 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

At the start of free agency last summer, Pesce signed a six-year, $33 million contract. The defenseman spent nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, but had previous ties playing youth hockey for the New Jersey Avalanche and the New Jersey Hitmen. After becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA), he was drawn to the Devils’ organization for a multitude of reasons, but made his final thoughts on the matter clear—Pesce wanted to join a team he feels he can win the Stanley Cup with.

Last season, expectations for the defenseman were incredibly high, but Pesce answered the call. He spent the beginning of 2024-25 recovering from surgery on a fractured fibula, but the rehab time turned out to be a blessing in disguise. His future defense partner, Luke Hughes, was on the mend from a shoulder injury, which allowed them to establish off-ice chemistry before they rejoined the lineup.

Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hughes-Pesce pairing proved to be a success, and the pair played 70 games together last season. Pesce served as a counterbalance to Hughes’s offensive-minded tendencies, blocking shots and using his stick to disrupt opponents’ scoring opportunities. And in turn, Hughes was able to utilize his speed and halt potential rushes through the neutral zone. But they also had a notable offensive impact. Together, they were on the ice for 31 goals, with an expected 2.78 goals every 60 minutes (xGF/60).

Pesce was a steady presence for the Devils’ blue line, and the numbers certainly reflect that. He blocked 138 shots last season—his highest total since 2016-17—and his rate of shots and goals against have been on a steady decline. And despite being known as a defensive defenseman, he still tallied three goals and 14 assists—including one memorable shorthanded goal against the Los Angeles Kings last December. But that’s not where his offensive run ends. According to NHL Edge, he fired 33.6 more shots on goal than the average NHL defenseman, putting him in the 76th percentile.

But nothing shows Pesce’s grit quite like his performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes, but still played all five games. Not only did he notch two assists, but Jacob Markstrom recorded a .928 save percentage (SV%) while Pesce was on the ice. His resilience and dedication to seeing the Devils’ postseason run to the end were admirable, especially with Hughes and Brenden Dillon out of the lineup.

2025-26 Expectations

For the upcoming season, the expectation is that Pesce will remain an elite defenseman. His skills as a shutdown defender will be a key component of the Devils’ blue line, considering that Johnathan Kovacevic will miss the start of the regular season. But aside from his defensive capabilities, he has been a steadying presence for younger players. He has already proven himself as a mentor to both Simon Nemec and Hughes, a role that transcended to defensive prospect Ethan Edwards at training camp.

His experience is another reason why the Devils finished last season with the second-best penalty kill in the league, so he should record big minutes for 2025-26. He does a great job of keeping the opposite team out of the defensive zone, allowing just 11 goals against last season—the lowest amount since his rookie campaign. To put this into perspective, the Devils surrendered an average of 26.5 goals on the penalty kill with Dillon and Kovacevic on the ice. Aside from blocking shots, something else Pesce excels at is limiting shots against, and his rate of 35.5 every 60 minutes was second only to Jonas Siegenthaler.

The Devils will heavily rely on Pesce’s defensive depth in 5-on-5 scenarios. Out of his 17 points, 15 came at 5-on-5, as well as 92% of his takeaways for 2024-25. In fact, he led the team in 5-on-5 ice time per game, averaging 18:07. This season, he should log even more ice time at full strength, especially if he remains alongside Hughes.

Pesce could also make his Olympic debut for the United States in 2026. At the end of August, he was invited to Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp, alongside both Hughes brothers. Whether or not he receives a roster spot will depend on his performance early on this season, but if he can repeat last season’s consistency, he stands a good chance of making it to the international stage.

Overall, Pesce has established himself as a versatile and responsible player, allowing the Devils to form a tight-knit defensive core. He understands his role on the team, bringing a level of veteran expertise that the team lacked in previous seasons. His defensive positioning, shot blocking, and physical nature are all factors that should make Pesce exciting to watch this season.