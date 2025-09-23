Canucks News & Rumours: Prospect Deals, Chytil’s Health & Kane’s Mission

The Vancouver Canucks are moving through training camp with plenty of storylines worth following. The organization is balancing the excitement of new signings, the health of key players, and the return of a hometown veteran who has plenty to prove. Each development carries its own weight as the team looks to build momentum for the season ahead.

Related: Nyman Scores Twice, Kraken Defeat Canucks 5-3 in First Preseason Game

From prospects getting their first taste of pro contracts to veterans proving they can still overcome an injury and compete at the highest level, the Canucks’ depth chart is slowly taking shape. These early weeks set the tone not only for the season but also for the team’s long-term trajectory. Here are three stories that are currently standing out.

Item One: Canucks Lock Up Patterson and Chiarot to Entry-Level Deals

The Canucks added to their future on Monday, signing forwards Riley Patterson and Gabe Chiarot to three-year entry-level contracts. Both teenagers were quickly returned to their junior teams but now carry NHL deals in hand as they continue their development.

Patterson, a fourth-round pick in 2024, has been trending upward since his move to Barrie, posting 25 goals and 59 points in 64 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games last season. He’ll return to Niagara to prove his scoring touch translates beyond junior. Chiarot, a sixth-round pick this summer, is more of a project, but his 21 goals with Brampton highlight intriguing raw tools. With both players signed, Vancouver continues to add youth and potential to its pipeline.

Item Two: Chytil Clears Big Test in Return, But Caution Remains

Filip Chytil faced an early gut check in Sunday’s preseason Game 1 loss against the Seattle Kraken. Just a minute in, he was leveled by former Rangers teammate Kaapo Kakko—a scary sight given his five previous concussions, including one that ended his season in March. This time, though, Chytil bounced back, finished the game, and logged nearly 20 minutes.

Related: Canucks Reduce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Preseason Game vs. Kraken

The night offered more reassurance than results. Chytil looked quick, made plays, and proved he could take contact. Still, everyone knows the stakes. If he suffers another major concussion, it could change his career. For now, the 26-year-old insists he’s confident and focused on durability. The real question is whether he can stay healthy over a full season’s grind.

Item Three: What Evander Kane Needs to Show Canucks Fans

Evander Kane’s Vancouver roots run deep. He grew up watching Markus Naslund, won a Memorial Cup with the Vancouver Giants, and even carries the city’s skyline tattooed on his arm. Now, at 34, he finally pulls on a Canucks sweater. But sentiment only goes so far—fans want to see what he still has left.

Evander Kane, when he was with the Edmonton Oilers.

(Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After missing all of last year’s regular season while recovering from surgeries, Kane gutted through 21 playoff games with Edmonton. His résumé—16 NHL seasons, nearly 650 points, and two trips to the Stanley Cup Final—speaks for itself. The questions now are about durability and consistency. If he can bring his trademark edge and scoring punch for 82 games, not just the playoffs, Kane could become a difference-maker. If not, the homecoming might feel hollow.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks enter the next phase of camp with a roster that’s equal parts hope and uncertainty. Prospects like Patterson and Chiarot represent the organization’s future, but they’re a few seasons away from impact. Players like Chytil and Kane, meanwhile, are being asked to prove they can stay healthy and provide immediate help. Those storylines will linger as the season approaches.

Related: Manny Malhotra’s Building the Abbotsford Canucks from the Ground Up

Big picture? Vancouver looks like a team that wants to make a run. But it won’t just come down to raw talent. Can they stay healthy? Can the depth guys hold up? Can the lineup bring it night after night instead of in streaks?

That’s what’s going to tell the story. Fans are tuned in, but when the season begins, you’ll be able to feel the pressure building—for the kids, the vets, and the whole organization.