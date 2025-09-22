Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Jesper Bratt

With preseason officially underway, the New Jersey Devils are on the verge of beginning a crucial 2025-26 campaign. As it stands, they have all the components to be a serious Stanley Cup contender, and fans are eager to see what the club can accomplish with elite goaltending, a star-studded top-six, solid defense, and recently acquired depth scoring. As the countdown to the Oct. 9 season opener continues, this series will preview and predict what the upcoming season could look like for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features Jesper Bratt, who remains one of the Devils’ biggest draft steals and one of the league’s best offensive wingers.

Jesper Bratt: At a Glance

Drafted: 162nd Overall (6th Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2016

Contract Status: Year three of eight, $7.875 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 21 goals, 67 assists (88 points in 81 games)

Career Stats: 150 goals, 297 assists (447 points in 552 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Bratt is living proof that hard work and dedication pay off. It’s hard to believe that a player who was drafted 162nd overall in 2016 has become such an instrumental part of the Devils’ franchise, but he continues to put up elite numbers season after season. Since his 2021-22 breakout campaign, he has surpassed the 70-point threshold four seasons in a row, including his most recent 88-point performance. Not only did he lead the Devils in points for 2024-25, but he also set multiple career highs, including power-play points (34), assists (67), shorthanded points (four), and points per game (1.09).

He had the highest offensive rate on the team, averaging 3.44 points every 60 minutes. Throughout last season, he had 26 multipoint games and virtually no scoring droughts, which definitely came in handy while the team dealt with numerous injuries. In March, he broke Scott Stevens’ record and now holds the franchise title for most single-season assists. But his point production stacked up against some of the best players in the league. Bratt finished the season with the fifth-most assists in the NHL, and tied with Mikko Rantanen for 15th in points.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Through and through, Bratt is an all-situations player, but he is a driving force behind the Devils’ offense, particularly on the power play. His agility and puck control allow him to foster countless scoring opportunities, which in turn make him difficult to play against. He remains a fixture of their first unit, notching 30 assists on the man advantage last season. With Bratt on the ice, the team recorded 50 power-play goals, 520 unblocked shot attempts, and 152 high-danger scoring chances (HDCF).

Most notably, Bratt stepped up in the absence of his linemate, Jack Hughes. Across 2024-25, the two were on the ice for 86 Devils’ goals and had a combined goals for percentage (GF%) of 67.19. He closed out the regular season with 20 points throughout March and April, then put up one goal and two assists in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following an early postseason exit, the club announced that Bratt underwent shoulder surgery early in the offseason but would be ready in time for training camp.

2025-26 Expectations

Gearing up for his ninth NHL season, Bratt is the longest tenured Devil, alongside Nico Hischier. Meaning, he not only acts as a vital part of their top-six, but he is also an important leader. Bratt has developed into a responsible two-way player and is on track to become one of the franchise’s best offensive wingers. And it appears that Bratt is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He represented Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, and although he was snubbed from his native country’s preliminary roster, the assumption is that he will participate in the 2026 Olympics.

In his first interview of training camp, Bratt told the media that his main focus for 2025-26 is to establish confidence and consistency. The Devils intend to hit the ground running with high-stakes, fast-paced hockey. This follows suit with how their play has developed in recent seasons, opting for high-danger chances around the net. In fact, the Palat-Hughes-Bratt line generated the greatest amount of high-danger scoring chances (114 HDCF), shots for (250), and shot attempts (606) among all Devils lines. This season should contain much of the same offensive strength.

Another aspect of Bratt’s game that should be exciting to watch is his physicality. Last season, he set a new career best in both blocked shots (42) and hits (96). His willingness to engage opponents represents yet another way he has evolved as a player. Combining this newfound grit with his speed and edgework, Bratt can muscle the puck out of tough situations, then swiftly navigate all three zones. If he can continue to average points, hits, and blocks on a game-by-game basis, it can improve the Devils’ chances of securing a postseason slot.

Bratt is even more of an asset due to his contract. For the next six seasons, he is locked in to an AAV of $7.875 million, which is a fair price for such an offensive juggernaut, especially considering the NHL’s rising salary cap. Having a long-term contract also represents his dedication to New Jersey, conveying his belief in the team’s future.

This season, Bratt should be an essential part of the Devils’ success. He is a dynamic, steadfast player, able to make a difference at both ends of the ice. One thing is certain—he will make fans proud and keep them on the edge of their seats.