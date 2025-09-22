McDavid’s Low Number, RFA News, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman predicts Connor McDavid‘s contract will come in at a much lower number than people expect, which will have a domino effect on the rest of the NHL’s top names. Meanwhile, there are three RFA stalemates going on, and three teams are struggling to get their players on the ice. Finally, Sidney Crosby trade talk won’t go away; it’s just being delayed a little.

McDavid’s Lower Number Could Impact Other Big Names

NHL general managers are closely watching Connor McDavid’s contract talks, hoping his next deal comes in lower than expected. Insider Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast, “If McDavid signs in Edmonton, if he does, it’s going to be for a lower number than we all expect, I think it’s going to surprise people where it could end up.”

A GM asked Friedman if he was confident in his prediction and Friedman said yes, though he couldn’t be certain. That potential outcome has NHL front offices cautiously optimistic, as a lower McDavid deal could influence how other star players, like Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, and Kyle Connor, approach free agency.

Many GMs see McDavid as the benchmark for high-end contracts, and if he signs below market expectations, it could temper escalating salary demands across the league. This would apply to most big-name UFAs, with the exception of Kirill Kaprizov. He sees his situation as unique, given his importance to the market in Minnesota.

For now, McDavid is taking his time, and other players are seemingly waiting. That is, until someone takes the first step and decides they’ll take a discount to stick around, regardless of what McDavid signs for.

RFA Stalemates Becoming a Concern

Several high-profile RFA contract negotiations remain unresolved, leaving uncertainty in Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey. Mason McTavish returned home to Ottawa after leaving Ducks camp, while Luke Evangelista headed back to Oakville, Ontario, signaling little progress on new deals. In New Jersey, defenseman Luke Hughes remains far apart from the Devils, with reports suggesting he wants a contract aligned with his brother Jack’s or at a higher value.

Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Agents and their clients are holding firm, aware that the rising salary cap could increase player value. While teams and players seem open to long-term deals, they are cautious about overcommitting, and their agents are aiming high. In Nashville, Jack Quinn’s recent contract with the Buffalo Sabres has widened the gap with Evangelista.

With preseason underway and the regular season approaching, bridging these gaps remains a challenge, and stalemates could persist longer than teams and fans might hope.

Crosby Trade Talk to Canadiens Pushed Back

Elliotte Friedman shared his opinion on the trade talk suggesting that Sidney Crosby could be potentially moving to the Montreal Canadiens this season. He noted, “We’ll see how the season goes, I don’t see it happening before the Olympics, if it happens.”

He did add, ‘I think he’s thought about it, I think he’s considered it, I think it’s something that was on his mind a little bit this summer, but it’s gonna happen on his terms.’ “I know the Montreal speculation has exploded; I don’t think it’s impossible; if he agreed to be traded, I think Montreal would be on a very short list of teams he’d be willing to consider.”

