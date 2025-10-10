Senators Complete Comeback, Take Down Lightning in Opener

The Ottawa Senators came roaring back from a lopsided first period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-4, in the season opener. They bucked the trend we saw in the season series last season, when both these expansion sister teams won their respective home games.

Before either team got on the board, we saw the game get physical. In his first career shift, Lightning forward Curtis Douglas dropped the gloves with Senators forward Kurtis MacDermid. Douglas took MacDermid down to the ice quickly, energizing the Lightning for the first period.

Curtis Douglas in his FIRST NHL SHIFT EVER dropped the gloves with Kurtis MacDermid.🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/GI0ujJl5xr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2025

Oliver Bjorkstrand opened the scoring in the game with a power-play goal, and Brayden Point extended the game to 2-0. Dylan Cozens got the Senators on the board to make it 2-1, but Nikita Kucherov made it a two-goal game again with another power-play goal to wrap up the first period of play.

Going forward, the tide would turn in favor of the Senators. What helped get the Lightning going early quickly faded.

They scored four unanswered goals, with two coming to tie up the game in the second period. Artem Zub and Shane Pinto each scored a goal in the period. Pinto picked up his second of the game to give the Senators the lead in the third period. Claude Giroux scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with an empty net. Kucherov picked up another goal to wrap up scoring on the night.

Linus Ullmark saved 21 of 25 for the Senators, and Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 29 of 33. The Senators went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Lightning went 2-for-3.

The Senators have won their season opener in back-to-back seasons. Meanwhile, the Lightning lost their first season opener since 2022-23.

On Saturday, the Senators will continue their road trip through the Sunshine State, taking on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Meanwhile, the Lightning stay in town to host the New Jersey Devils. Both puck drops are set for 7 p.m. EDT.

Three Stars of the Game: