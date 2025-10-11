Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings – 10/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Matias Maccelli
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Toronto is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Jonatan Berggren — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings activated van Riemsdyk from non-roster status Saturday; the forward is expected to make his Red Wings debut at the Maple Leafs in the second half of the home-and-home series on Monday. … Detroit assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.
