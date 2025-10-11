Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings – 10/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Toronto is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings activated van Riemsdyk from non-roster status Saturday; the forward is expected to make his Red Wings debut at the Maple Leafs in the second half of the home-and-home series on Monday. … Detroit assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

