Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blackhawks – 10/11/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Montembeault will start after Dobes made 30 saves in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … There are no other lineup changes for the Canadiens.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Lukas Reichel — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Dickinson is “day to day” or out “a week or so,” according to Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill; the forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday … Reichel makes his season debut. … Chicago likely will return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup after going with 11 and seven, respectively, against the Bruins … The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

