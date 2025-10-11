Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blackhawks – 10/11/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Montembeault will start after Dobes made 30 saves in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … There are no other lineup changes for the Canadiens.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Lukas Reichel — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Dickinson is “day to day” or out “a week or so,” according to Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill; the forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday … Reichel makes his season debut. … Chicago likely will return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup after going with 11 and seven, respectively, against the Bruins … The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

