Minten’s Overtime Goal Lifts Bruins Over Blackhawks

After the Boston Bruins were able to handle the Washington Capitals easily in the season opener on Wednesday night, they were looking for more of the same results on Thursday night in their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Thursday night at the TD Garden, 60 minutes wasn’t enough for either side to pick up two points as the game was deadlocked at three goals aside at the end of the third period. Fraser Minten, however, had other ideas and took a snapshot just over two minutes into the extra stanza on a two-on-one and scored, giving the Bruins a 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks, and two wins in a row to start the season.

FRASER MINTEN OT GOAL TO WIN IT IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD pic.twitter.com/SlXF3AlIVk — NESN (@NESN) October 10, 2025

The goal was Minten’s first since being traded to Boston last season. Netminder Joonas Korpisalo picked up his first win of the season and finished the game with 21 saves in his season debut.

First Period

The Bruins got the scoring started when Casey Mittelstadt tapped home a loose puck from just below the right faceoff circle. It all started when Pavel Zacha picked up a loose puck in the defensive zone and sent it up the center of the ice to Viktor Arvidsson.

Arvidsson went up the left wall and took the initial shot on Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom, but Soderblom coughed up a large rebound and Mittelstadt tapped it through the five-hole.

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) reacts with his teammates after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Under five minutes later, Connor Bedard tied the scoring at one goal apiece on a one-timer feed from Andre Burakovsky who took advantage of a loose puck in the corner, and snuck the pass through the Boston defensemen.

Later on in the period, both teams committed minor penalties, but Chicago had the longer man-advantage. Unfortunately, the Blackhawks were unable to capitalize and the Bruins killed the penalty with ease. After 20 minutes, both teams went into the first break tied.

Second Period

In the second period, both teams came off a little slow to open the frame, but it was Chicago that got on the board first as Louis Crevier wristed the puck past Korpisalo from the back of the right dot. The goal put the Blackhawks up 2-1 at the 2:22 mark, and put the Bruins behind for the first time thus far on the season.

The lead didn’t last, however, as Tanner Jeannot picked up a loose puck down low by the right side of the net and slipped it past Soderblom – tying the game at two goals aside just over nine minutes into the period.

With 1:12 to play in the middle stanza, Ryan Greene was called for cross-checking, putting Boston up a man. To make matters worse for Chicago, Nick Foligno was called for delay of game on the ensuing faceoff after he closed his hand on the puck.

Foligno pleaded his case, along with head coach Jeff Blashill, but both were unsuccessful and the Bruins entered the third period with a five-on-three advantage, much to the chagrin of the Blackhawks bench.

Third Period

15 seconds into the third period, Boston re-took the lead on a tap-in goal by Elias Lindholm, giving the Bruins their first power-play goal of the season, sending the TD Garden fans into a frenzy. Not even two minutes later, though, Andre Burakovsky tied the game at three goals, quieting those same fans.

After combining for just 18 shots on goal in the first two periods, Boston tallied 13 in the final period alone and just two in overtime. It didn’t feel like it, but Korpisalo held Chicago to single-digit shots on goal each period of the game.

When Do They Play Next?

The Bruins are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 11 when they take on the Buffalo Sabres – puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.