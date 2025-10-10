Jarvis & Miller’s 2 Goal Nights Lead Hurricanes to 6-3 Win Over Devils

After a long offseason, the 2025-26 season is underway for the Carolina Hurricanes as they hosted the New Jersey Devils for their home and season opener. Both teams look to take an early step on each other as they are both destined to battle out for the Metropolitan Division title all season. Who will come out on top in the first game of the campaign? In the end, the Hurricanes defeated the Devils 6-3 to open the season 1-0 on opening night.

Game Recap

The Hurricanes got the scoring started just a tad over four minutes into the game. A faceoff won by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, helped by Eric Robinson, got the puck to Shayne Gostisbehere on the right side by the blue line. The veteran defenseman shot the puck that was looking to go wide. However, Taylor Hall was able to get his stick on the puck and redirect it through the five-hole of Jacob Markstrom to score the first goal of the season. The goal also saw rookie Alexander Nikishin notch his first NHL point in his regular-season debut.

The Hurricanes controlled the tempo right from the outset, which at one point saw the shot attempts being 14-3 in favor of the home side. After the first 20 minutes, the Hurricanes led 1-0 and outshot the Devils 9-6 to open up the new season.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K’Andre Miller (19) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) right wing Jackson Blake (53) defenseman Sean Walker (26) and center Logan Stankoven (22) against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The second period saw a plethora of goals in the middle frame. The Devils did score two goals, one from Dougie Hamilton and the other from Cody Glass. However, K’Andre Miller scored his first goal with the Hurricanes in his team debut following a shot that was a floater, which got past Markstrom. The three goals came within five minutes as both teams traded blows. After 40 minutes, shots were 23-17 in favor of the Hurricanes after leading 14-11 in the period.

The third period saw an explosion of goals, five to be exact. Miller scored his second of the game, on the power play, to make it 3-2. However, it only took 1:17 for Jesper Bratt to tie it up once again. From there, it was all Hurricanes, as with under three minutes left, they scored three goals to seal the win. Seth Jarvis scored two to ice the game following a 5v5 goal, then an empty netter. Eric Robinson got in on the scoring parade as he made it 6-3 with 13 seconds left in the game. The Hurricanes held on for their first win of the season.

The Hurricanes’ next game will be on Saturday, Oct. 11, as they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern. Regarding the Devils, their next game will be on Saturday, Oct. 11, as the team travels to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Their game is set for a 7 p.m. Eastern puck drop.