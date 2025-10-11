Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Islanders – 10/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (0-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Reimsdyk
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mathew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery)
Suspended: Jonathan Drouin
Status report
Drouin, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar during a season-opening 4-3 loss Thursday. … Gatcomb will make his season debut.
