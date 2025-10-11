Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Islanders – 10/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (0-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor Van Reimsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Marc Gatcomb — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mathew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery)

Suspended: Jonathan Drouin

Status report

Drouin, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar during a season-opening 4-3 loss Thursday. … Gatcomb will make his season debut.

