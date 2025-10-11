Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Hurricanes – 10/11/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (0-1-0) at HURRICANES (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Christian DvorakTyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby BrinkNikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet HathawayNick Seeler — Travis SanheimAdam Ginning — Jamie DrysdaleEgor Zamula — Noah JuulsenSamuel ErssonDan VladarScratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis GilbertInjured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Grebenkin and Luchanko would play after each was scratched in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Forwards Abols and Deslauriers are expected to be scratched.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Taylor Hall — Jesper Kotkaniemi — Eric RobinsonJaccob Slavin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Nikita Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Status report

Kochetkov likely will be out a week but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he’s hopeful the goalie will be able to travel with the team for its six-game road trip that begins at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

