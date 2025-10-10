Flyers’ Rick Tocchet Reminiscent of John Tortorella in Debut

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped the first game of head coach Rick Tocchet‘s tenure versus the Florida Panthers, 2–1. On paper, that’s not a bad outcome, and certainly nothing to freak out about. But if you dig a little deeper, the game brings back some unwanted memories. It was textbook John Tortorella.

Tocchet’s Costly Decision

One move that had fans groaning came well before puck drop. Rookie forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko had an impressive training camp and preseason, leading to them making the team. But they didn’t play in Game 1. Tocchet made it clear that he’d lean on two veterans, instead: Rodrigo Ābols and Nicolas Deslauriers. Related: Panthers’ Brad Marchand Clutch in Third Period, Helps Beat Flyers 2–1

Unfortunately, that decision proved costly. Ābols and Deslauriers were on the ice for the game-winning goal in a 2–1 defeat. The tally itself was a lucky long-range snipe from Brad Marchand, and the players’ on-ice numbers weren’t terrible, but that third-period dagger doesn’t look good for Tocchet. He made a mistake.

That mistake, mind you, was easily preventable. The Flyers are a rebuilding team—they should probably get their young players ice time instead of two players who will more than likely test the open market in the summer.

Is this overly critical? Maybe. But Tocchet agreed to a five-year, $26.25 million contract in the offseason. That’s a little more than Cam York’s five-year, $25.75 million figure (signed July 7, 2025), and most would argue that he’s the second-best defenseman on the team.

The Flyers’ new bench boss makes big money to make big decisions. Even a casual fan could’ve told you this was a bad one from the get-go. Does that remind you of someone?

Konecny and Michkov Watch from the Sidelines

Yes, the Flyers were penalized a lot—five times, to be exact. No, it is not okay that Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov played under 15 minutes of 5-on-5 and power-play ice time in a game the team never led. Again, I ask, does this reliance on shutdown hockey when the team needs offense remind you of someone?

This isn’t to say that the two stars had a particularly outstanding game. But they did have some good looks, and a coach has an obligation to play his best creators when he is losing. Tocchet did not, setting a dangerous precedent.

For all his faults, Tortorella at least gave Konecny big minutes. Tocchet, on the other hand, didn’t lean on the 28-year-old nearly as much. You’re not going to win games when two-way bottom-sixers are leading the charge in ice time, penalty trouble or not.

Tocchet Must Prove He Isn’t Another Tortorella

To be transparent, there may be some bias here. That’s because the Tocchet hire was one I was opposed to from the moment it was rumored.

Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, I’ve warmed up to it a bit since then. But my original fears came because I envisioned nights like Oct. 9—reminiscent of the Tortorella era. He’s not going to skip postgame media availabilities because he’s sour about a loss, and he’ll be open and honest about almost everything. That’s kind of where the differences end, though.

Tocchet and Tortorella coach the game differently, sure. But the decision-making? That’s all too familiar. It arguably cost the team a shot at the postseason in 2023–24, and, more importantly, the team’s young talent is worse off.

Michkov, especially, needs someone who will give him the keys. Interim head coach Brad Shaw gave him them for his entire nine-game stint. Now, it’s potentially back to square one. That’d be a nightmare, given how dominant the 20-year-old Russian already is.

You should never overreact to one game. However, some things that were feared with the Tocchet hire came to fruition in Florida. Can he turn it around, or did the Flyers make another regrettable coaching hire?