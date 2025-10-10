Jack Roslovic: Everything to Know About Oilers’ Newest Signing

After months of speculation and connection to the team, forward Jack Roslovic finally signed with a new team, the Edmonton Oilers. Announced during the broadcast of the Oilers’ season opener against the Calgary Flames, the two sides reconnected and got a deal done, and the team revealed he was signing a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

We interrupt game coverage for a moment to let you know the #Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.5 million. https://t.co/475rPk9mbW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 9, 2025

With a tight cap situation, fans were curious how the team was able to fit this deal in, and the reality is, they will have to make a roster move at some point to figure out their cap situation. They have some flexibility now with Jake Walman being placed on injured reserve, but the Oilers will still need to make a move when he returns.

In this article, we will take a quick look at everything there is to know about the Oilers’ newest signing and what to expect out of him this season.

Roslovic Scored 22 Goals Last Season

The first thing fans will see when they look up Roslovic to learn a few things about him is that he scored 22 goals last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. He also added 19 assists, which totalled 39 points through 81 games, and he also had four points in nine playoff games last season.

Jack Roslovic, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Roslovic has always been a solid offensive contributor, and for a team that has been looking to fill out the bottom of their depth chart with scoring, he adds just that to their lineup. Through 526 career games split between the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Hurricanes, he has scored 102 goals and added 158 assists for 260 points, which comes out to a 0.49 points-per-game average.

Roslovic’s Analytics Don’t Tell the Full Story

Some fans immediately turned to Roslovic’s analytics, since they have become a fantastic tool to indicate what kind of player somebody is, but his underwhelming numbers don’t tell his whole story.

Jack Roslovic, signed by EDM, is an offensive winger with great wheels and nifty hands. Was kind of a weird fit in Carolina where he scored at a really efficient rate in a bottom six role but didn't otherwise do that much with (or without) the puck. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rHxzJROzXX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 9, 2025

At first glance, they’re not great, and he seems to be a bad player defensively. The reality is, he isn’t the strongest player in the defensive zone, but in a lesser role and alongside linemates who can help him out, combined with being in a new system under head coach Kris Knoblauch, there is no reason to panic. He’s not here to shut players down; he’s here to score goals, and he does that quite well.

Roslovic was a weird fit with the Hurricanes and needed a fresh start. Alongside an offensive powerhouse like the Oilers, Roslovic could prove to be an effective depth scorer and may be able to produce just as much, if not more, than he did last season.

Roslovic Will Wear Connor Brown’s Old Number

As revealed by several sources, Roslovic will wear number 28, which was previously worn by Connor Brown, who chose to sign with the New Jersey Devils this past summer.

Jack Roslovic is on the ice for the first time as an Oiler.



Wearing number 28. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/H2uiL5OEpi — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) October 10, 2025

The Oilers are back in action on Saturday (Oct. 11) when they play their second game of the season against the Vancouver Canucks. The lineup hasn’t been revealed just yet, but there is a strong possibility Roslovic makes his Oilers debut.

