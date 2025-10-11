Projected Lineups for Senators vs Panthers – 10/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (1-0-0) at PANTHERS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Batherson, a forward, skated on each of the top two lines during practice Friday and could return.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Kulikov was placed on injured reserve Friday; an update on the defenseman, who left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, could come Saturday night, coach Paul Maurice said. … Balinskis will make his season debut in Kulikov’s place.