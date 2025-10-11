Projected Lineups for Senators vs Panthers – 10/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (1-0-0) at PANTHERS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Batherson, a forward, skated on each of the top two lines during practice Friday and could return.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
Kulikov was placed on injured reserve Friday; an update on the defenseman, who left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, could come Saturday night, coach Paul Maurice said. … Balinskis will make his season debut in Kulikov’s place.
