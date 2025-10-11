Maple Leafs Gameday Preview: Saturday Night Showdown Against The Red Wings

It’s Toronto Maple Leafs game day! The Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against another Original Six rival, the Detroit Red Wings. They’re coming off a 5-2 opening night win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Overall, their performance on opening night was a little flat. They looked disorganized at times, but that’s bound to happen in the first game of the season. With two days off and a practice in between, the hope is that they come out with a bit more jump and can carry that energy throughout the game.

Maple Leafs News:

There hasn’t been a ton of news surrounding the Maple Leafs since opening night. They’re still without Scott Laughton due to injury, and Joseph Woll remains away from the team on a leave of absence.

As for lineup news, it looks like Easton Cowan’s debut will have to wait. Cayden Primeau also won’t start tonight against the Red Wings, but his first game should come soon, with the Maple Leafs playing Monday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

For the rest of the lineup, there’s nothing to suggest that Philippe Myers or Sammy Blais will draw in. They look to be healthy scratches again, but like Primeau, will likely be used during upcoming back-to-backs. Now that Toronto has the cap space to carry a few extra players, it should help take some pressure off guys playing all 82 games, allowing for more rest and hopefully fewer injuries.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 1-0

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Morgan Rielly – 1 G, 1 A, 2 P John Tavares – 0 G, 2 A, 2P Steven Lorentz – 0 G, 2 A, 2P Calle Jarnkrok – 1 G, 1 A, 2P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 1-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .935 SV%

Detroit Red Wings

Season Record: 0-1-0

Top Scorers:

Dylan Larkin – 1 G, 0 A, 1 P Patrick Kane – 0 G, 1 A, 1 P Moritz Seider – 0 G, 1 A, 1 P

Goalie Stats:

Cam Talbot – 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV% John Gibson – 0-1-0, 8.06 GAA, .615 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers projected lineup article.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report:

Toronto is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report:

The Red Wings activated van Riemsdyk from non-roster status Saturday; the forward is expected to make his Red Wings debut at the Maple Leafs in the second half of the home-and-home series on Monday. … Detroit assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game can be watched on FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC.

As always, in my game day previews, I will give my prediction for the score of tonight’s game. I have the Maple Leafs beating Red Wings 4-1 with the captain, Matthews leading the way.