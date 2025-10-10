Senators News & Rumours: Pinto, Sanderson, Zub & Giroux

Early season expectations for the Ottawa Senators put them in the NHL’s top-10 teams. While that might be a bit high, there’s plenty to like in Canada’s capital city as the 2025-26 season kicks off. The addition of Jordan Spence to the blue line was a smart, understated move, and much of Ottawa’s core is entering its prime. Depth remains a question, but the pieces are in place for another playoff push, and Thursday’s season opener offered plenty of reason for optimism.

Related: Senators Complete Comeback, Take Down Lightning in Opener

The Senators took on the Tampa Bay Lightning and prevailed in a tight, back-and-forth game. Ottawa’s youngsters and veterans blended well, rebounding twice from two goals down before Shane Pinto’s late-game goals pushed them to a 5-4 win. It was an example that this Senators’ team can hang in there with the NHL’s best when it counts.

Item One: Shane Pinto Leads the Way for the Senators

Pinto delivered a three-point performance that will lift the spirits of Senators’ fans who watched the opener. His second goal, a rebound with 1:47 left, was the game-winner, and he added an assist earlier in the contest. Pinto’s first goal tied the game at 3-3 on a breakaway, and he consistently put himself in the right spots to keep the offence flowing.

Coming off a career-high 21 goals and 37 points last season, Pinto is quietly becoming one of Ottawa’s most reliable middle-six forwards. His timing, poise in front of the net, and ability to capitalize on second chances were all on display Thursday, and if he maintains this pace, the Senators could have a real difference-maker on their hands.

Item Two: Senators Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub Shine

The Sens’ defence also stepped up in a big way. Jake Sanderson posted two assists, three shots on goal, and three blocked shots while finishing plus-3. He set up Dylan Cozens’ early power-play goal and later fed Pinto for the go-ahead tally, showing both vision and composure in key moments. Sanderson, still only 23, seems poised to elevate his game even further this season.

Related: Ottawa Senators’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025–26

Artem Zub, usually seen as a stay-at-home type, surprised a few people with a goal and two assists — a bit of a throwback to Erik Karlsson’s big season openers. His stretch pass to Pinto that tied the game at 3-3 was an example of perfect timing and smarts, all while still holding down the defensive end. Between Zub and Sanderson, the Sens’ blue line showed it can handle the heat when Tampa Bay pushed. If this kind of play continues, Ottawa should show some real depth and versatility.

Item Three: Dylan Cozens, Brady Tkachuk, and Claude Giroux Make Their Mark

Cozens got the Senators on the board first with a power-play goal, but he didn’t just sit back after that. He threw his weight around, made a few big hits, and worked hard on the second line. He’s the kind of player who keeps the team steady and tough, and you can tell he’s ready to get back to the form that had him at 68 points in 2022-23.

Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brady Tkachuk made a statement by registering three assists and setting a new team record — the first Ottawa forward to post three points in multiple season openers. His energy, puck protection, and knack for finding teammates at just the right moment show fans why he’s still one of the NHL’s top power forwards.

And then there’s veteran Claude Giroux. He potted an empty-netter and finished plus-2. He might not be putting up the big numbers he once did, but his experience, steadiness, and leadership count. He’s a calming influence on the team’s middle-six. What makes him so special is that he’s the kind of player young teammates can lean on.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators started the season with a win and a message: they can compete with anyone when the core performs at its best. Linus Ullmark, who made 21 saves against the Lightning, will need to stay sharp, and managing ice time between him and Leevi Merilainen will be key as the season grinds on.

With a mix of youthful energy, seasoned leadership, and newfound depth on defence, Ottawa has reason for optimism. Spence adds a smart, reliable option on the back end, the top-six is productive, and the middle-six is already showing signs of chemistry. If the team can maintain this momentum and keep injuries at bay, the Senators could return to the playoffs and make a statement once they get there.