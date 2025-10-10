3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 4-0 Loss to the Rangers

All of the speculation and conjecture is done with. The 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres season officially kicked off on Thursday night with a visit from the New York Rangers. Sabres fans have been eager to see what this team can do and whether it can end the longest all-time playoff drought in NHL history.

Unfortunately, there are no nice things with this franchise. Despite playing a solid game overall, the Sabres couldn’t get the job done. They fell to the Rangers 4-0, and there are a few takeaways that are worth discussing, so let’s get to it.

The Sabres Actually Played Very Well

Despite several lineup changes because of injury, the Sabres came out and played pretty well overall. The first period definitely went to the Rangers, but the Sabres were in control for most of the second and third periods.

Unfortunately, Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is one of the best goaltenders on the planet. The top line of Josh Norris, Jason Zucker, and Tage Thompson was extremely active, combining for 14 shots on the evening. Shesterkin turned it all away, stopping all 37 shots he faced.

Oct 9, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) looks to make a pass as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Watching the game, the Sabres had a few big chances that they just could not bury. It is a harsh reminder that the team is still lacking offensive firepower throughout the lineup, but it should also serve as a reminder that Shesterkin is just an extremely good goalie.

Offense is Still a Big Issue

With the positivity out of the way, the Sabres offense is concerning. Yes, the team is missing Owen Power, Zach Benson, Jordan Greenway, and Michael Kesselring, but only Benson and Power feel like they could have made a difference offensively in this game.

Young guys like Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich need to have a strong start to the season if the Sabres hope to find enough offense to compete in the Eastern Conference. It doesn’t help things that Norris was seemingly injured again and couldn’t finish the game, especially given his injury history.

Despite the wishes of fans, there are simply no options out there when it comes to adding a legitimate top-six forward. This is the team we are going to see, for better or worse, and they need to figure things out quickly before they fall into a hole they cannot climb out of.

This Team Has Feistiness

Moving back to the positive side of the ledger, there was one noticeable thing about this Sabres group that felt different from the recent past, and that is the level of fight it showed throughout. Sabres teams of old always felt like they were halfway invested in the game; they were going through the motions.

Last night, several Sabres throughout the lineup found themselves in heated scrums with Rangers players. It might not seem like much, but given the lack of fight the franchise has shown during this drought, it is a sign of life that should be welcomed.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

The bad part is that it feels like a moral victory. This team has missed the playoffs for the last 14 seasons. Moral victories went out the window long ago. Yes, this is a young team, but settling for those moral victories is the quickest path to making it 15 seasons.

Brush Yourselves Off

The Sabres don’t have time to let their shoulders sag. They head to Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday night, then face a tough stretch with visits from the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers before going on the road to face the Montreal Canadiens.

This group of Eastern Conference teams is tough, and the room for error is thin. The Sabres cannot afford to become mired in another prolonged losing streak like the one that sank their season a year ago.