3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 2-1 Win Over the Mammoth

The Colorado Avalanche came out rolling to begin the 2025-26 season, heading out onto the road to hand the Los Angeles Kings a decisive 4-1 thrashing. Next up? A trip back home to host divisional rival and the newly rebranded Utah Mammoth.

Things didn’t come quite as easily for the Avalanche on Thursday night. The Mammoth proved that they are a tough team, one that can make a legitimate push toward the playoffs this season. Even still, the Avalanche played well enough, holding off the Mammoth for the 2-1 victory.

There Is No Drop-Off From Blackwood to Wedgewood

Avs fans can recall the start of the 2024-25 season all too well. Fighting off a plethora of injuries, the Avalanche were already up against the wall when the goaltending – led by Alexandar Georgiev – fell off a cliff.

This season, however, goaltending is a strength from top to bottom. Even with Mackenzie Blackwood out of the lineup, there is nothing to worry about because Scott Wedgewood has been outstanding. Only a late 5-on-3 power play goal kept him from shutting out the Kings, and he was just as good against the Mammoth.

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Wedgewood turned aside 32 of 33 shots on Thursday night, especially a few big ones down the stretch as the Mammoth pushed to tie the game. His only flub came on a one-timer from Dylan Guenther that looked like he could have had. Other than that, Wedgewood has been virtually flawless through two games this season.

The Power Play Still Has Some Kinks

Sure, Nathan MacKinnon scored on an absolutely wicked shot on the power play in the third period, but the Avalanche power play didn’t have the easiest of nights. They went 1-for-4 on the evening, sometimes struggling to set up and create quality chances.

The Avalanche had some issues throughout the 2024-25 season on the power play, and it appears those issues haven’t fully subsided. There is a lot of talent between MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, and others, so it feels like only a matter of time before they figure it out.

All that said, they do need to figure it out. An ineffective power play will put a damper on what should be a Stanley Cup-contending team. Even still, it should tell you about how good the Avalanche are when the complaints about their power play still include a goal.

This Team Has a Physical Edge

One thing that has felt different through two games is the level of intensity and physicality that the Avalanche have brought to the table. It felt like they physically pushed the Kings around on Tuesday night, not just on the scoresheet.

A big part of that has to do with Josh Manson. In both games this season, he has delivered a highlight-reel hit, absolutely crushing an opposing forward. It is that kind of thing that was missing from the lineup last season as he dealt with injury for much of the campaign.

Oct 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with center Martin Necas (88) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) in the third period against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He and Makar are capable of making opposing forwards think twice, and that can be a difference-maker for the Avalanche. It is also the kind of play that inspires others to step up and impose their will on the opposition.

This Is a Complete Team

We’re only two games into the season, but things already seem to be going quite well for the Avalanche, and they’re still missing a borderline Vezina-caliber goaltender in Blackwood. The Avalanche aren’t without their flaws, but those flaws seem far less glaring compared to last season.

Health is important for any team, but the Avalanche are able to roll four fast, talented lines and one of the most talented defenses in the NHL. There is a lot of season to go, but the Western Conference will have its hands full with the Avalanche this season.