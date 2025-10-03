Sabres’ Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for 3 Crucial Players

The 2025-26 season is just a handful of days away, and all speculation will soon be put to rest. For the Buffalo Sabres, it feels like another crucial season in a line of crucial seasons of late. When you have missed the playoffs for more than a decade straight, that tends to be the feeling in the offseason.

The Sabres are looking for a few players to take the next step, but there are three names, in particular, that will play a major role in the success or failure of this team. Let’s look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for each of them and what kind of impact that each could have.

Josh Norris

When Josh Norris was acquired in a trade that sent Dylan Cozens packing, the outlook was positive. Norris is generally perceived to be a solid two-way player with good speed and finishing ability. His 35-goal season as a 22-year-old certainly had Ottawa Senators fans feeling hopeful.

Josh Norris, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Norris has spent more time off the ice than on it. After being acquired by the Sabres, Norris suited up in all of three games before being shut down for the season. As it stands, he may be the biggest “boom or bust” player on the roster.

Best-Case Scenario

Given that Norris has played more than 56 games just once in his career, suiting up for north of 70 games would be a major win. Norris has a big contract – he has five years remaining on an eight-year, $63.6 million deal – so it’s not as if this is a trial season where he could be jettisoned.

In addition to Norris staying on the ice, a return to his 2021-22 production is a must. If he could hang around the 30-goal, 70-point mark playing top line minutes alongside Tage Thompson, that would have to be considered a major win for the Sabres. His two-way capabilities should also make the Sabres a better defensive team, which will pay dividends as well and would give the Sabres a legitimate option for the 1C spot.

Worst-Case Scenario

It’s not hard to figure this one out. The worst-case scenario sees Norris yet again struggle to remain healthy. Not being on the ice is detrimental for obvious reasons, but it would also be hard for him to have optimal production if he can’t stay in a groove.

Norris failing to deliver as a top-line center would also have a ripple effect on the rest of the roster. Ryan McLeod or Jiri Kulich would be forced to take on a role they are not ready for, and the rest of the lineup would be thrown into chaos. To say that Norris has to remain healthy is perhaps the understatement of the season.

Michael Kesselring

Fans were initially not happy when disgruntled forward J.J. Peterka was sent to Utah for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. Since then, they have come around to both of the new additions. In particular, Kesselring seems to be the most intriguing.

Michael Kesselring, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season with Utah, Kesselring stepped into a top-four role defensively in the midst of injuries and played very well. The hope is that he can do the same for the Sabres this season, adding toughness, physicality, and a stronger defensive presence that has been missing.

Best-Case Scenario

Kesselring’s value will more than likely be gauged on the impact he has on his partner, Owen Power, than on his own play. For all of the previously mentioned reasons, Kesselring is expected to have a positive impact on the 2021 first overall pick.

By providing a physical, reliable presence, Power should be more open to further unlock his offensive potential. Given that he is coming off career-highs in goals (seven), assists (33), and points (40), that is certainly enticing potential. Being able to trust his partner on that level should also make Power better defensively.

That said, Kesselring is expected to be the kind of defenseman that the Sabres have been lacking in recent years. His ability as a penalty-killer will also be welcome as the Sabres need to improve team defense in virtually all areas.

Worst-Case Scenario

Detractors will point out that Kesselring really only delivered across one season. What if that’s the case, and he has a major regression with a more consistent role? Subpar play on his part could be damaging to the Sabres and Power alike.

The Sabres cannot afford another letdown from their defensemen. Mattias Samuelsson is already earning the ire of the fan base by being injured yet again, and a disruption to the top pairing of Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram would not be optimal. The team needs Kesselring to be everything he’s been advertised to be.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was perhaps the biggest individual letdown of the 2024-25 season. After a breakout effort the year prior, he earned an extension and gave everyone both inside the organization and outside of it that they had finally found their No.1 goaltender.

Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luukkonen took a big step back last season, ultimately ceding the starting job to veteran James Reimer down the stretch. He is now dealing with an injury that could keep him out to begin the season, not the ideal situation given the current goaltending situation.

Best-Case Scenario

Ideally, this is just a minor setback for Luukkonen, and he will be back sooner rather than later. He will be given every opportunity to reclaim the starting job, so the ball is very much in his court. He has proven before that he can be a reliable everyday goaltender and, at 26 years old, has his best days ahead of him.

In an ideal situation, Luukkonen will start between 55 and 60 games. If he could return to around the .910 mark in terms of save percentage and approach his 2.57 goals-against average from the 2023-24 season, that would have to be considered a major win for the Sabres.

Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario looks like a potential two-headed monster. In this situation, this lower-body injury proves to be a long-term issue, keeping him out of the lineup for an extended period. That leaves the keys to the crease in the hands of Alex Lyon – a career backup – and Alexandar Georgiev – less than affectionately known as “Fourgiev.”

Even when he returns, Luukkonen struggles to find the level of play he achieved two seasons ago. He is wildly inconsistent, having dominant performances followed by head-scratchers. His failure to reclaim the starting job leads to the panicked call-up of Devon Levi, hindering his development. The situation with Luukkonen really has the potential to be the worst domino effect possible.

Health Is Critical to the Sabres’ Chances of Success

Health is going to be a crucial factor for the Sabres this season, particularly at forward. They are already thin in terms of proven talent; losing any one of the top six could have a far-reaching negative impact.

Getting Luukkonen back and into the swing of things will be critical as well, especially given the major question marks below him on the depth chart. These are a lot of questions that need to be turned into definitive answers for the Sabres.