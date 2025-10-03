Canucks’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025-26

The Vancouver Canucks are one of those maddening franchises that seem to be forever caught between promise and collapse. Last season proved the point—what started with a Pacific Division title in 2023-24 devolved into a soap opera of injuries, infighting, and a coach who bolted town. Yet, even in the chaos, Vancouver managed to scratch out 90 points and kept their playoff hopes alive until April. That shows there’s still a real team here, not just smoke and mirrors.

So, to play the optimist’s game for once: What if everything actually goes right for the Canucks this season? Here are five best-case scenarios that could turn a rollercoaster club into a real contender.

Best-Case Scenario 1: Elias Pettersson Rediscovers His Spark

Elias Pettersson hasn’t looked like himself since signing that monster extension in March 2024. The points dried up, the swagger faded, and the whispers about his commitment got louder. But if new coach Adam Foote can shake him loose—say by reuniting him with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser—Pettersson could once again be a 100-point, Selke-calibre center. The Canucks don’t just need him to be good; they need him to be elite.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Best-Case Scenario 2: Thatcher Demko Stays Healthy

The blunt truth is that, if goaltender Thatcher Demko can’t string together a full season, the Canucks’ Cup dreams will stay locked in the drawer. The front office hedged their bets with Kevin Lankinen, but he’s not winning a series by himself. Demko’s ability to give Vancouver true No. 1 goaltending for 55–60 games is the single biggest swing factor in this season.

Best-Case Scenario 3: Quinn Hughes Jumps From Great to Legend

We already know Hughes is one of the best defensemen in the NHL. But imagine if he pushes it even further, staying healthy and hitting another gear offensively. With a Norris Trophy already on the shelf, now we’re talking about Hart Trophy conversations. If Hughes dominates to that level, he can drag Vancouver into contention almost by sheer will.

Best-Case Scenario 4: Evander Kane Adds Edge Without the Drama

The Canucks brought in Evander Kane, knowing the risks. But if he can stay on the ice, stay out of trouble, and play the heavy, net-front game he’s built for, he will change the complexion of the team’s top six. Kane doesn’t need to be a 40-goal scorer—he needs to crash, bang, and open ice for Pettersson and Boeser—a functioning Kane makes the forward group a lot harder to play against.

Best-Case Scenario 5: The Canucks’ Kids Push Through Early

Jonathan Lekkerimäki has the shot. Braden Cootes has the kind of compete he needs to make the jump. Elias Pettersson, the defenseman (“D-Petey”), already looks like an NHLer. If even one or two of them pop, the Canucks suddenly have cheap, impactful depth that rounds out the lineup. For a team that’s been shallow down the middle, a young player forcing his way into the roster could be the hidden ace.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

What’s Next for the Canucks?

If you’re a Canucks fan, you’ve seen this movie before—hopeful scenarios piled on a roster with too many “ifs.” But there’s reason for cautious optimism. Vancouver isn’t the Calgary Flames or Anaheim Ducks, clubs spinning their wheels with little top-end talent. They have Hughes, Demko, and Pettersson—true franchise pillars. That’s a base most teams would kill for.

The question is whether those stars can all catch fire at once. If Pettersson regains form, Demko stays upright, and Hughes continues to climb, the Canucks won’t just make the playoffs—they could win a round, maybe even two. And if that happens, perhaps the narrative will finally shift from dysfunction to promise fulfilled. But if even two of those dominoes fall the wrong way? Well, then it’s another year of “what ifs” in Vancouver.