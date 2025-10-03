Miami RedHawks vs Ferris State Series Preview

The Miami RedHawks (NCHC) will begin their 2025-26 campaign, hosting the Ferris State Bulldogs (CCHA) on Friday at 7:05 PM ET and then again Saturday at 6:05 PM ET inside Steve “Coach” Cady Arena. This marks the fifth straight season-opening series between the two programs. Last season, Miami traveled to Big Rapids, Michigan, where both games went to a shootout. Ferris State came out on top in both.

Head coach Anthony Noreen described Miami’s conditioning level as extremely impressive, calling it “elite for this level of hockey”. Their passing has looked cleaner, the pace noticeably quicker, and it’s clear the players are buying into the system Noreen emphasizes. The team appears to be gelling well, and the post-practice handshake line has been a small but telling sign of the culture being built. Now, that foundation will be put to the test when the puck drops and real game action begins tonight.

An older and more mature team is coming to town this weekend, meaning the RedHawks have a tough challenge ahead. With that in mind, here’s a look at both rosters and their transformations during the offseason.

RedHawks vs. Ferris Rosters

The RedHawks’ roster includes 28 players under the new rules: 16 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. The group also features 12 freshmen and seven transfers, while seven players returned from last season. A roster reset was needed after last season’s results (3-28-3), and the competitive level of this new team has been up to par so far.

Miami RedHawks Practice (Photo credit: Miami Hockey Twitter/X)

Noreen was intentional about bringing in a wide range of experience and leadership. Eighteen players have held leadership roles before, whether in junior or at the college level, and the ages range from 17-year-old Ilia Morozov to 25-year-old Owen Lalonde, who will turn 26 soon.

Ferris State’s roster is made up of 30 players, with 13 newcomers and 17 returnees. They are led by first-year head coach Brett Riley, who took over after Bob Daniels’ 33-year run ended last season. The Bulldogs finished 13-20-3 last season and were swept in the first round of the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs by future NCHC program St. Thomas.

Riley joined Ferris State after spending five seasons as head coach at Long Island University (LIU) and brought five players with him: forwards Carter Rapalje, Riley Wallack, and Josh Zary, defenseman Valtteri Piironen, and goaltender Noah Rupprecht. All 13 new players came in via the transfer portal. While there are no true freshmen, three players enter as redshirt freshmen. The team’s average age is 22.26, making it one of the older lineups in college hockey this season.

Bulldogs to Watch

Among the returning Bulldogs, Gavin Best stands out. He was one of the top forwards for Ferris State last season, scoring 19 points in 36 games, ranked fourth on the team. Now a senior, he’s a mature player and was named captain for this season. Tyler Schleppe is a heavy, physical forward at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. He scored 18 points last season and will serve as an assistant captain. Logan Heroux is a sophomore defenseman who contributed 14 points last season (three goals and 11 assists) and was the leading point scorer in the defensive core.

Among the newcomers, John Lundy is a senior forward who transferred in from American International College (AIC). He put up 42 points over three seasons and brings a strong net-front presence. Zary is a senior forward known for his elite faceoff ability. He tallied 68 points in 92 games at LIU and was named an assistant captain. Junior forward Rapalje is fast and quick with the puck. He led LIU last season with 30 points and is a key power-play presence. Senior defenseman Piironen is a 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman who skates well for his size, blocks shots, and kills penalties. He tallied 11 assists last season at LIU.

In goal, Hobie Hedquist comes from North Dakota and is battle-tested in the NCHC. He didn’t play in the December series in Oxford last season, but transferred out to get more of an opportunity in a starter’s role. He’s athletic at 6-foot-2 and posted a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) and .894 save percentage (SV%) last season.

He will likely be in a goalie battle with Noah Rupprecht, a junior netminder who is smaller at 5-foot-11 but very athletic. Rupprecht has a 17-7-0 college record through two seasons, with a 2.33 GAA and .901 SV% last season at LIU. I’d expect to see one, if not both of these netminders, play this weekend.

RedHawks to Watch

Among the returning RedHawks, Casper Nassen has dropped weight and looks quicker. His heavy slap shot is still a weapon, and he’ll likely be on the top or second power play unit. Michael Quinn has also grown bigger and stronger, and both he and Nassen benefited from offseason workouts. John Emmons is a sophomore forward who’s impressed with his defensive game and penalty killing. He added some offensive flashes in the preseason and was a regular in the lineup down the stretch last season, despite starting the season low on the depth chart.

For newcomers, freshman forward Kocha Delic has stood out as one of the most dynamic puck-handlers on the team. He is shifty, creative, and might have the best wrist shot on the roster. He will be a key piece in the top six and on the power play.

Freshman forward David Deputy brings a different kind of energy to this program. He is smaller, at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, but is lightning quick, with an elite one-timer and strong offensive playmaking. He is not afraid to lay the body and had a standout United States Hockey League (USHL) playoff run last season, scoring three power-play goals and 10 goals total over 14 games.

David Deputy, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Junior forward Matteo Giampa is another exciting addition, who transferred in from Canisius this offseason. He is a quick skater with the puck, drives hard toward the net, and could be a top power play option.

Freshman forward Ilia Morozov is one of the strongest players on the team, at just 17 years old. He’s the youngest player in college hockey and has impressed throughout the preseason. Morozov plays a full 200-foot game and has started to show more offensive upside. His size and reach make him effective in the faceoff circle, and he uses his frame well in battles. Noreen praised his maturity and work ethic, saying he’s put in the time to build the athleticism and physical tools he brings to the ice. Morozov could very well be a 2026 first-round NHL Draft pick and is definitely one to watch this weekend.

Ryder Thompson brings a much-needed steady, calm presence on the back end. He is quick to pucks, protects them well along the boards, and displays a full effort every shift. He was part of an elite Portland Winterhawks team last season and knows how to compete.

In goal, freshman Shika Gadzhiev is assumed to be the front-runner for the starting job. He won the USHL Clark Cup last season in Muskegon and is super athletic with a sharp glove, standing at 6-foot-2. Sophomore Matteo Drobac is another athletic goaltender who closes the five-hole well and has a solid blocker. Between Drobac, Gadzhiev, and Benji Motew, all could see time this weekend as the RedHawks sort out their rotation.

That said, expect some changes and shuffling throughout the weekend as Noreen adjusts in real time and figures out combinations/pairings in live game situations.

Noreen on Ferris State

When I spoke with Noreen last week, he didn’t say much about Ferris State, but he made sure to emphasize the respect he has for their new staff and how quickly they’ve upgraded their roster.

“We’ve got a ton of respect for the new coaching staff there. I think they did a tremendous job in short order of upgrading their team drastically through the transfer portal. I think that it will be one of, if not, one of the best teams in that conference for sure. And again, I think they’re going to be an excellent team.”

Also worth noting, former Miami assistant coach Zack Cisek joined the Bulldogs staff this offseason after three years with the RedHawks. Former RedHawk forward Max Dukovac also returns to Oxford after transferring to Ferris State this offseason. He put up 10 points in 25 games last season.

Keys to Success for Miami

Miami will need to play physical, hard, and fast against an older and bigger Ferris State team that is built to play that way. The Bulldogs have a tough, heavy defensive core and forward group, so matching their intensity will be important. For the RedHawks, finding chemistry quickly in a brand-new lineup will be one of their biggest challenges.

Limiting costly turnovers is a “must”. Last season, giveaways plagued the program and led to far too many odd-man rushes against. Cleaning that up will go a long way in keeping games manageable. Special teams will also be a major factor. Miami struggled in that area last season, finishing with a 77% penalty kill and a 16.5% power play. Avoiding unnecessary penalties and getting the power play rolling early will be key. With some new weapons on the roster, there will be opportunities, and the RedHawks need to take advantage of them.

This may not be the only time the RedHawks face the Bulldogs this season, as both teams will participate in the Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) on Dec. 29-30. Ferris State is set to play Michigan State in one semifinal, while Miami will take on Michigan Tech in the other. Depending on how the results play out, a third meeting between Miami and Ferris State could be in the cards in December.

