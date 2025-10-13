3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 3-1 Win Over Sabres

The Colorado Avalanche have gotten off to a much better start this season compared to last, even if they lost to the Dallas Stars 5-4 in a shootout the last time we saw them. Even still, they had strong efforts against the Utah Mammoth and Los Angeles Kings, making them the unquestioned favorites heading into a Monday matinée matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.

Though they didn’t put in their best effort, the Avalanche easily walked away with the victory on Monday. Let’s get into the most important takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-1 win over the Sabres in Buffalo.

The Avalanche Comfortably Won Despite Sleepwalking Throughout

Expecting a team to give an A+ effort for 82 games is not realistic. Even the best teams in the league have nights where they just don’t look fully invested. This was one of those games. Thankfully, it came against the worst team in the NHL, where mistakes are more forgiving.

Things were never in doubt, even before Cale Makar scored to make it 2-1 in the second period. The Avalanche were simply too good and talented to let a team like the Sabres gain the advantage, which became apparent almost from the opening faceoff.

That said, Scott Wedgewood had to be good, especially in the first period. One errant play here or there and the momentum could have looked a lot different. Thankfully, he held strong just long enough for the Avalanche to find their footing and blow the game open.

Nathan MacKinnon Is on Another Level

Part of the reason the Avalanche blew the doors open is because they have one of the best players in the league in Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon never sleepwalks through games, and he was the difference-maker in what was otherwise a blasé Monday afternoon game.

The play he made to corral the puck on a pass from Martin Necas in the first period, eventually leading to a backhand goal, cannot be talked about enough. In the second period, he casually undressed Sabres defenseman Owen Power en route to his second goal of the game.

MacKinnon is simply on another level from virtually everyone in the league. Even when the Avalanche were far from their best, MacKinnon was there to take the lead. Avalanche fans have been blessed to watch some special players throughout the years, but MacKinnon may wind up being the best of the bunch.

Good Teams Win Even When They Aren’t at Their Best

The Avalanche are such a good team that it can be easy to not notice that they are having an off day. That’s what makes them a good team, after all. They have been more active and explosive but didn’t need to be against an inferior opponent.

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s because they have the experience, discipline, and talent to overcome mistakes to a certain level. It doesn’t hurt that they have arguably the best backup goaltender in the league playing lights out right now.

Coming off an emotional, intense game against the Stars, it feels natural that the Avalanche would go through the motions against a team like the Sabres. It’s also nice to know that even with their foot off the gas, they are still better than most of the NHL.

On to the Next One

What else can you really say about an easy Monday afternoon win in Buffalo? The Avalanche are on to the next one, a Thursday night trip to see Columbus and the plucky Blue Jackets. From there, the Avalanche bounce between home and the road for a bit.

For the Avalanche, taking care of business each night is the goal. In a hyper-competitive division like the Central, with teams like the Stars and Winnipeg Jets, there is no margin for error. The Avalanche need to treat each game with the importance that they deserve.