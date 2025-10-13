5 Different Goalscorers Lead Jets to 5-2 Victory Over Islanders

On Oct. 13, the New York Islanders hosted the Winnipeg Jets for an afternoon matchup. The Islanders were looking to get their first win of the season while the Jets were trying to get their second victory in a row. In the end, the Jets won 5-2.

Game Recap

Seven minutes into the first period, the Islanders had the puck in their offensive zone. The puck bounced off Logan Stanley’s stick, and Morgan Barron picked up the loose puck. He skated up to the Jets’ offensive zone with Cole Koepke at his side. The pair passed the puck between each other and as they neared the net, Koepke passed it back to Barron. He lifted the puck with a backhand shot and scored the first goal of the game.

Shortly after the Jets scored, Casey Cizikas took a seat for interference on Gustav Nyquist. This was the Jets’ second power play chance of the game but the first one they capitalized on. With seconds remaining on the power play, Neal Pionk took a shot, but Ilya Sorokin made the save. Jonathan Toews picked up the rebound. He and Nyquist kept it in the Jets’ offensive zone and Nyquist passed the puck to Nino Niederreiter on the other side of the net. He took a shot right when he got the puck to score with just two seconds left on the power play.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Two minutes into the second period, the Islanders brought the score within one. Jean-Gabriel Peageau won the face off for the Islanders. The loose puck found Tony DeAngelo at the blue line, who immediately took a shot. Pageau was in front and tipped it into the net.

Just 14 seconds later, Barron, Tanner Pearson, and Logan Stanley all skated up to the Jets’ offensive zone together. Stanley was near the boards and took a shot. The puck flew between Sorokin’s legs and the Jets had a two-goal lead once more.

With seven minutes left in the second period, Niederreiter gained control of the puck. He passed it to Pearson, who made a breakaway for the net. With no one to defend him, his shot soared past Sorokin.

Two minutes later, Matthew Schaefer dumped the puck into the Islanders’ offensive zone. Jonathan Drouin picked up the loose puck and passed it to Emil Heineman. He took a shot that bounced off the crossbar to score his first goal as an Islander.

The third period was full of clean hockey with no penalties in sight. The Islanders were still down by two, so they pulled Sorokin to try and even up the score. With two and a half minutes left in the game, Kyle Connor stole the puck and passed it to Mark Scheifele in front of the net. With no one to defend, he scored an empty net goal to ensure the Jets’ victory.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 16. The Jets will continue their east coast road trip and travel to Pennsylvania, where they will take on the Philadelphia Flyers. The Islanders will play the final game of their three-game homestead when they host the Edmonton Oilers.