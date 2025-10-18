Zach Benson and Josh Doan Are the Sparkplugs the Sabres Need

The Buffalo Sabres have had a rough start to their 2025-26 season. Injuries have run rampant through their lineup, and their on-ice performances have not been good enough as a whole. While they recently secured their first win of the season on Oct. 15 against the Ottawa Senators by scoring eight goals, the common factor in their scoring chances that night, and even on the nights where they lost, have been forwards Josh Doan and Zach Benson.

Doan Is a Workhorse

When the Sabres traded JJ Peterka for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan, Doan was not really thought of as the “key” piece of that return. He was seen more as a young player still developing and finding his way in the NHL, but in his first four games with the Sabres, he has been much more than just a project. He has seen time in every situation, and by his third game, earned a spot in the top six. Without slowing down or looking like he should be playing down in the lineup, Doan has been a massive part of the Sabres’ forecheck and is easily one of their most noticeable players every night.

He plays a tough game, going into corners, going to the front of the net, pressuring the puck constantly, and best of all, he is great at winning puck battles. When he has the puck on his stick, it is not easy to knock him off of it. He has a strong will when he has the puck, and it shows when he is fighting off defenders to make a play happen. The little things he does all add up, and after a slow production start, he was rewarded in the game against the Senators where he notched three assists. Playing like he does will only keep the top six competitive, and it gives head coach Lindy Ruff a versatile forward to use in every situation.

Zach Benson May Be the Soul of the Sabres

If a team’s captain is the heart of a team, then that would easily be Rasmus Dahlin, and nobody in Buffalo would question that. However, Benson embodies the soul of the Sabres. He is the will and the player that gives them purpose and identity, and he embodies what it should mean to be a Sabre. In their first three games of the season, the Sabres looked lost, lifeless, and they could not get any real momentum going. Benson was out for all of those games. Then, on Oct. 15 vs the Senators, he came back from a rough injury he had from practice that kept him out, and he was the difference maker that night.

Zach Benson Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Four assists were put on the scoresheet by Benson that night, and he was all over the ice the entire game. He was speeding his way to pucks on the forecheck, causing turnovers, making offensive plays, creating space for his linemates, and he was just unstoppable overall. He was unwavering in his spirit as every puck found its way to the back of the net, and he let it show all over his face. There did not seem to be any force in the world that could stop him, and his final point tally that night proved it. His usual “pest” ways were working in full force as he was involved in every scrum possible, and always running his mouth to keep the opposing team on edge. Benson came back and put the team on his shoulders to lift them to a win, and they needed it.

Doan and Benson Need to Stay in High-End Roles

Yes, both players are still fairly young. Doan is a ripe 23 years of age, and Benson is 20. Even with that age difference, Benson has over twice the amount of games played that Doan does, so he knows what it means to play in the NHL, and what it takes to earn your spot. The two of them should not be on a line together, as spreading them between the first and second lines has been successful thus far, but they both do deserve to be in the top six for sure. Taking either of them out of those positions will only set up the team for a dip in production and work ethic as a whole.

When a team has players with motors like these two, they will feed off that energy long term, and some of the other players may even match it. The Sabres could really use a constant high-energy offense and a motivated group of scorers on their roster, especially if they plan on going on any sort of win streak to dig out of the 1-3-0 hole they have dug themselves into to start the season. Benson and Doan are absolutely the keys to their success, and they will continue to be the sparkplugs that energize this team on a nightly basis. All the coaches need to do is let them do what they do best.