Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Blue Jackets–10/18/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Mitchell Chaffee — Jack Finley — Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Steven Santini, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Nikita Kucherov (illness)

Status report

The teams each held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kucherov is questionable after the forward did not play in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 29 saves at Detroit.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Based on practice Friday, Mateychuk will pair with Werenski with Fabbro moving to the third pair alongside Christiansen. … Voronkov and Johnson swapped lines, as did Jenner and Sillinger.

