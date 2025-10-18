Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Canadiens –10/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

RANGERS (2-3-1) at CANADIENS (4-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Quick could start; Shesterkin who has started five of the Rangers’ first six games, remained on the ice late at their optional morning skate Saturday. … Borgen will play after not practicing Friday because of maintenance.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Guhle, a defenseman, will be out 4-6 weeks; forwards Dach and Laine each is day to day. … Veleno will make his Canadiens debut after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. … Beck was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday; he participated in line rushes with Veleno and Bolduc during Montreal’s morning skate.

