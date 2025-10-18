Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Canadiens –10/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
RANGERS (2-3-1) at CANADIENS (4-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
Quick could start; Shesterkin who has started five of the Rangers’ first six games, remained on the ice late at their optional morning skate Saturday. … Borgen will play after not practicing Friday because of maintenance.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Guhle, a defenseman, will be out 4-6 weeks; forwards Dach and Laine each is day to day. … Veleno will make his Canadiens debut after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. … Beck was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday; he participated in line rushes with Veleno and Bolduc during Montreal’s morning skate.
