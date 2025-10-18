Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Maple Leafs –10/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann – Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Status report

Montour, a defenseman, is taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. … Gaudreau will miss 4-6 weeks after the center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, when he took a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. … Hayden was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Dakota Joshua

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Lorentz will return after missing the past three games, two because of an upper-body injury and one as a healthy scratch.

