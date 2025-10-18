Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Maple Leafs –10/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (2-0-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann – Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Status report
Montour, a defenseman, is taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. … Gaudreau will miss 4-6 weeks after the center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, when he took a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. … Hayden was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Dakota Joshua
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Lorentz will return after missing the past three games, two because of an upper-body injury and one as a healthy scratch.
