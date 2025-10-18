Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blues –10/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the St. Lous Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (3-1-0) at BLUES (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Colin Blackwell — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bischel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Duchene could return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday because of an upper-body injury; he took part in the skate Saturday after practicing Friday. … Lundkvist is questionable after leaving Thursday with a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Lyubushkin, a defenseman, would enter the lineup.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Logan Mailloux

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body)

Status report

Kessel will make his season debut and replace Mailloux, a defenseman. … The Blues changed up their top three lines. … Sundqvist and Toropchenko, each a forward, took part in the morning skate Saturday but neither is ready to return.

