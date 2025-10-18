Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blues –10/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the St. Lous Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (3-1-0) at BLUES (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Colin Blackwell — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bischel — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Duchene could return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday because of an upper-body injury; he took part in the skate Saturday after practicing Friday. … Lundkvist is questionable after leaving Thursday with a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Lyubushkin, a defenseman, would enter the lineup.
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Logan Mailloux
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body)
Status report
Kessel will make his season debut and replace Mailloux, a defenseman. … The Blues changed up their top three lines. … Sundqvist and Toropchenko, each a forward, took part in the morning skate Saturday but neither is ready to return.
