Projected Lineups for Wild vs Flyers –10/18/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 40 saves Friday. … Bogosian did not play in the third period against the Capitals because of an undisclosed injury; if he’s not available, Hunt, a defenseman, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Abols and Hathaway will play after each was scratched the previous three games; they’ll replace forwards Luchanko and Grebenkin. … Zamula will play after being scratched the previous two games; he’ll replace Ginning on defense.

Latest for THW: