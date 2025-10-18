Projected Lineups for Wild vs Flyers –10/18/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (2-3-0) at FLYERS (1-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zack Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 40 saves Friday. … Bogosian did not play in the third period against the Capitals because of an undisclosed injury; if he’s not available, Hunt, a defenseman, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Abols and Hathaway will play after each was scratched the previous three games; they’ll replace forwards Luchanko and Grebenkin. … Zamula will play after being scratched the previous two games; he’ll replace Ginning on defense.
