Kraken Gameday Preview: Road Trip Moves on to the Maple Leafs

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Seattle Kraken continue their six-game road trip to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Kraken’s record currently sits at 2-0-2, dropping their first two games on the road to the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. However, both games went into overtime, so Seattle picked up two points.

The Maple Leafs’ record is 3-2-0. Both of their losses were on the road, and all three of their wins were recorded at home. They are currently on a two-game winning streak. This game against the Kraken is their fourth of a five-game homestand.

Kraken Storylines

Four games into the season, and the Kraken are already falling to injuries. Frederick Gaudreau is joining Kaapo Kakko and Ryker Evans on Injured Reserve (IR). Gaudreau exited the game in the second period on Thursday against Ottawa and did not return. Before the game on Oct. 18, the Kraken announced Gaudreau will be out for 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Since Gaudreau was sidelined for the foreseeable future, John Hayden was recalled from the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He has been with the Seattle franchise since the 2023-24 season, but has spent the majority of his career with the Firebirds.

Although Hayden was called up to the Kraken, PuckPedia has him listed as a healthy scratch for this game. Centering the fourth line, according to PuckPedia, will be Berkly Catton. The 2024 draft pick made the opening night roster after his preseason performance. In five preseason games, he recorded one goal. Since the start of the regular season, he has been a healthy scratch for the first four games. This game could potentially be Catton’s first NHL game. Tye Kartye and Jani Nyman are listed as the left and right wing players. To have the two rookies and a young player is an interesting coaching choice, but perhaps it’ll work out in Seattle’s favor if this is the lineup they choose to go with.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

Unfortunately, the Kraken will be missing a defenseman in this game as well. The Kraken gave an early morning update on Brandon Montour, stating that he will be stepping away for a short period to attend to a family matter. Here’s hoping everything is okay and he will be back on the blue line soon.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 2-0-2

Top Scorers:

Jared McCann – 3 goals (G), 1 assist (A), 4 points (P) Vince Dunn – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P Brandon Montour – 0 G, 4 A, 4 P Jaden Schwartz – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Matty Beniers – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 2-0-1, 2.23 goals-against average (GAA), .918 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.77 GAA, .870 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 3-2-0

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P Matthew Knies – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P John Tavares – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Morgan Reilly – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Auston Matthews – 4 G, 1 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 2-2-0, 2.52 GAA, .907 SV% Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann — Jordan Eberle — Matty Beniers

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Berkly Catton — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: John Hayden, Brandon Montour, Matt Murray

Injured: Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Dakota Joshua

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Simon Benoit

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Next Up for the Kraken

After Toronto, the Kraken will continue on their first East Coast road trip of the season. They will head down stateside to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Oct. 20.