Maple Leafs Report Card: Joshua, Roy, and Maccelli Still Seeking Their Game

It’s still early, but five games in, we’ve seen enough of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ three new faces — Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Matias Maccelli — to get a first impression. None have been disasters, but none have exactly grabbed the spotlight either.

What we’re seeing looks more like three players settling into a system than three trying to stand out in it. None of the three has seized their opportunities with the team. Perhaps that’s yet to come, but so far, the collective newcomers have been a bit underwhelming.

Newcomer One: Dakota Joshua: Effort Without Impact

Joshua has done what you’d expect from him — he’s brought a bit of edge, thrown a few hits, and tried to keep his shifts simple. The problem is that simplicity has also made him easy to overlook. One assist in five games and a minus-five rating tells part of the story; the rest is about how quiet he’s been.

He’s averaging just under eleven minutes a night, mainly on the fourth line. He’s not a liability, but he’s not changing a game’s momentum either. The Maple Leafs had hoped his size and strength would give them a boost down the lineup, but so far, that power hasn’t shown up where it counts. He’s skating fine, competing fine, but not tilting the ice in any real way.

Grade: C – Reliable shift-filler, but the impact meter barely moves.

Newcomer Two: Nicolas Roy: Solid Start, Then a Fade

Roy’s first few games showed some spark — a goal and assist in Game 2, a few confident offensive touches — and then things cooled off. Since then, he’s been more cautious, and his faceoff percentage has slid under 45%. He’s playing around 11 to 12 minutes a night, mainly as a depth center.

The sense you get watching Roy is that he’s thinking too much. There’s a carefulness to his shifts, the kind of play you see when a guy’s still figuring out where his leash is. He’s been decent defensively, decent positionally — just not dynamic. The Maple Leafs brought him in because he’s versatile, but versatility only matters when it comes with energy.

Grade: B- – Early flashes of two-way upside, but still feeling his way into the team’s rhythm.

Newcomer Three: Matias Maccelli: Possession Without Punch

Maccelli might be the trickiest one to judge. He hasn’t hurt the Maple Leafs — he’s even on the plus/minus sheet, hasn’t taken penalties, and moves the puck cleanly. But there’s not much danger in his game yet. He has two shots in five games — two — and for a player with his hands and vision, that’s not enough.

Toronto Maple Leafs Matias Maccelli (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

He’s hovering around 14 minutes a night, showing he’s trusted to handle the puck and play smart. Still, it feels like he has much more to give. Maybe it’s caution, maybe it’s still learning the Maple Leafs’ structure. But if he’s going to make his mark, he’ll need to find ways to create rather than maintain possession.

Grade: C+ – Steady and safe, but missing his chances to make something happen.

Common Threads: Roy, Joshua & Maccelli in Adaptation Mode

There’s a clear pattern here. All three are system players who haven’t yet broken through that structure. You can tell they’re playing “within the plan,” not trying to freelance or force things. The Maple Leafs’ coaching staff will appreciate that — up to a point.

But sooner or later, a good team needs a few newcomers to change the rhythm, not just match it. Through five games each (15 games in total), the trio has a combined one goal and three assists. They’ve been a little less than dependable, and certainly not dangerous.

What’s encouraging is that none of them look lost. They’re reading plays well, not chasing the puck, and generally blending in with a team that values predictability. What’s missing is a moment — a shift, a goal, a spark — that announces their arrival.

What’s Next for the Three New Maple Leafs?

For now, it’s patience. These three don’t need to lead; they need to add. If Joshua can bring more pressure on the forecheck, if Roy can win a few key draws and find some swagger, and if Maccelli can trust his instincts to attack more often, the Maple Leafs’ depth could quietly become a strength.

Five games aren’t enough to make any final judgment, but it’s enough to see the pattern. Each player has found his place on the map. The next step is making that place matter.