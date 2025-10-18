Canadiens Are Imperfect, Unpredictable, and Absolutely Worth Watching

Elliotte Friedman isn’t one for hype. When the Hockey Night in Canada insider praises a team, it usually carries weight. And lately, he’s been singing the praises of the Montréal Canadiens — not because they’re winning every night, but because they’re captivating.

On The FAN Hockey Show, Friedman told hosts that Montréal might be the most entertaining team in the NHL right now. He admitted they’re not dominating opponents or blowing anyone out, but the energy — the crowd, the pace, the flair — is special. Every game feels like it could turn on a dime, and the Bell Centre atmosphere is electric when it does.

Head coach Martin St. Louis probably doesn’t love the nightly drama of late comebacks, Friedman joked, but for fans, there’s no better show. Twice this week alone, Montréal pulled off dramatic late rallies. They’re not polished yet, but they’re spirited. And in a league that sometimes prizes control over chaos, that makes them stand out.

Cole Caufield Was Built for Big Moments

Friedman’s main point, though, centered on Cole Caufield, who he believes should be a lock for the U.S. Olympic team. His reasoning goes beyond the numbers. Caufield has what Friedman called a “propensity for big moments” — the ability to show up when it matters most.

He can fire the puck, yes, but more importantly, he carries confidence. Friedman noted that Caufield’s defensive game has matured since his early NHL days. “He’s not irresponsible anymore,” he said, emphasizing that Caufield isn’t a one-dimensional scorer who hurts you away from the puck.

For a tournament where every player is essentially an All-Star, Friedman believes Caufield brings a rare spark — a player who can tilt a game with one quick release. His point was simple: Team USA hasn’t lost international golds because of defence or goaltending; they’ve lost because they couldn’t score when it counted.

The Case for Risk and Reward at the Olympics

Not everyone on the panel agreed. One host countered that in a lineup full of elite forwards, the U.S. doesn’t necessarily need another shooter — that a one-way player might not fit. Friedman pushed back, arguing that best-on-best tournaments often come down to a single chance, a single player who dares to make something happen.

The panel compared it to the World Juniors years ago, when Ryan Ellis was used in a specialty role — a situational weapon used as a power-play specialist more than a full-timer. Caufield, Friedman suggested, could play a similar part: a game-breaker off the bench, the kind of player who can end a stalemate in one shift.

It’s not that he’s reckless; it’s that he’s fearless. Friedman pointed to U.S. losses in 2010 and 2014 — both tight, one-goal games against Canada — and asked the question out loud: “What if they’d had one more guy who could finish?” Caufield, he implied, might be exactly that guy.

Lane Hutson and the Culture of Creativity

Friedman also mentioned Lane Hutson, the Canadiens’ dazzling young defenceman. The panel joked that he “should’ve asked for more money” (the 21-year-old signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract with the Canadiens) after a highlight-reel save in his own zone. Behind the laughter was another point: this Canadiens’ team is bursting with imagination.

Montréal is young, unafraid, and still learning. But Friedman’s admiration is clear — they play hockey with a kind of joy that feels rare these days. It’s not perfect hockey, but it’s alive.

Why the Canadiens Matter for NHL Fans

What Friedman really captured, maybe without even meaning to, is that the Canadiens remind us why we watch in the first place. They’re unpredictable, thrilling, and imperfect — just like the game itself.

Caufield embodies that spirit. He’s not the biggest or the most complete, but he’s bold. When the puck finds him in the dying seconds, you lean forward, because something might happen.

In an era obsessed with structure, Montréal plays with soul. And for the first time in a long while, that might be their biggest win of all.