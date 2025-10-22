Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild at the Prudential Center on Wednesday after winning their fifth straight game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

This is the final contest of the Wild’s five-game road trip. They beat the New York Rangers on Oct. 20, but the other three games ended in losses.

Devils Storylines

With Jacob Markstrom still out due to injury, Jake Allen has played every contest since Oct. 13. The Devils can’t continue to play Allen, or they will risk injuring him. Since this is also the second game of a back-to-back, Nico Daws will get his first start of the season tonight.

Daws had four starts with the Devils last season, with a 3-1-0 record, and an overall goals-against average (GAA) of 1.60, a save percentage (SV%) of .939, and one shutout on Feb. 23 against the Nashville Predators. While Allen has been remarkable for the Devils in the past three games, Daws has shown enough promise to help the team win.

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Puckpedia, there is still no update on Stefan Noesen, who is on injured reserve (IR) after undergoing surgery last in the offseason and has yet to play a game in 2025-26. Dawson Mercer has been filling in well for Noesen as the second-line right winger, but of course, the Devils want a fully healthy team.

Jack Hughes is the player to watch in this game. He scored a hat trick against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and now has six goals in his last three games.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 5-1-0

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 3 goals (G), 7 assists (A), 10 points (P) Jack Hughes – 6 G, 3 A, 9 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Nico Hischier – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Dawson Mercer – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 3-0-0, 1.91 goals-against average (GAA), .931 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 2-1-0, 3.89 GAA, .845 SV%

Minnesota Wild

Season Record: 3-3-1

Top Scorers:

Kirill Kaprizov – 5 G, 5 A, 10 P Matt Boldy – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Marco Rossi – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Vladimir Tarasenko – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Joel Eriksson Ek – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Filip Gustavsson – 2-3-0, 3.04 GAA, .899 SV% Jesper Wallstedt – 1-0-1, 2.35 GAA, .909 SV%

Team Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jacob Markstrom, Stefan Noesen, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic, Marc McLaughlin, Seamus Casey, Juho Lammikko

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matty Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jacob Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight, Daemon Hunt

Injured: Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Nico Sturm, Michael Milne, Cameron Butler, Zach Bogosian, Stevie Leskovar

Next Up for New Jersey

Tonight’s contest against the Wild kicks off a three-game homestand for the Devils. They will host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Oct. 24, and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Oct. 26, before heading to Colorado for a rematch on Oct. 28.