3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-2 Victory Over Maple Leafs

On Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils traveled to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, seeking their fifth consecutive victory. They pulled off a triumphant two-game homestand last week, defeating both the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. And once again, the Devils came out on top, with a gutsy 5-2 road win over the Leafs.

Jack Hughes’ Heater Continues With Hat Trick

It’s official—Jack Hughes is back and better than ever. Scoring five goals in his last two games, the Devils’ superstar has been unstoppable as of late. He tied the game at one early on in the second (which the Maple Leafs unsuccessfully tried to challenge for goaltender interference), which was exactly the spark that New Jersey was looking for.

He scored his second of the night just 15 minutes later. On a cross-ice pass from Jesper Bratt, he was able to outskate Morgan Rielly and extend the Devils’ lead to 4-2. But Hughes wasn’t finished yet. He sealed the deal with an empty net goal at the end of the third, securing his first hat trick of the season.

With 12 shot attempts and six shots on goal against the Maple Leafs, Hughes continues to set the bar high. His leadership remains invaluable, and his agility makes him incredibly tough to play against.

When speaking to the media after the game, he shared his optimism for the team’s early success. “It’s fun when you can string together a really good winning streak, and that’s something we want to do, not just now but throughout the year. Five is a good start for us,” said Hughes.

Depth Scoring Shines

What sets the Devils apart from previous seasons is that they finally have depth scoring. While it’s nice to have players like Hughes and Bratt lighting the lamp night after night, it’s also important that the team establishes sustainable scoring early on. And that’s exactly what happened against the Maple Leafs.

Cody Glass struck early in the second with a power-play goal, two minutes after Hughes tied the game. But there was also a pleasant surprise, courtesy of the Devils’ blue line. Brenden Dillon scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Luke Glendening and Arseni Gritsyuk in an electric 4-on-1 play.

New Jersey Devils forwards Arseny Gritsyuk and Luke Glendening celebrate a goal by defenseman Brenden Dillon (center) against the Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Their secondary scoring has been crucial to start the season, especially while the team faces numerous injuries. Many players are stepping up in the absence of key performers like Jacob Markstrom, Stefan Noesen, and Johnathan Kovacevic, with depth scoring leading the way. Overall, the Devils are benefiting from consistent offense, and it has been one of the main facets of their success so far.

Special Teams Dominance Continues

The Devils’ special teams have certainly made a mark early on in the season, and Tuesday night was no exception. After surrendering a goal early on in the first period, they were tested shorthanded. Dawson Mercer received a slashing penalty, but their kill rose to the challenge, limiting the Maple Leafs to just one shot on goal, keeping the score 1-0. All in all, the Devils went two for two shorthanded, with another crucial penalty kill late in the third period. This gives them a 95.5% success rate, which makes their kill third-best in the league.

During the second period, the Devils scored a whopping four goals, but it was the power play that gave them their first lead of the night. Glass was able to create a rebound opportunity out of Timo Meier’s initial shot, firing one past Anthony Stolarz.

In just six games, the Devils have certainly found their groove, working like a well-oiled machine. They have an elite combination of skill, speed, and accuracy, whether it be limiting opposing scoring chances shorthanded or finding space in front of the net on the power play. Special teams have been critical to the Devils’ strong start to 2025-26, so they must build on this momentum.

Devils Schedule Looking Ahead

The Devils will be back in action tonight, rounding out the second half of their back-to-back at home. They will face off against the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM EDT.