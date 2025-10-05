Maple Leafs’ Cowan & Robertson Make Final Cases to Make Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason has come to an end after a 6-5 overtime loss against the Detroit Red Wings. While the majority of the roster appears set in stone, the biggest question marks come down to what to do with one of the team’s top prospects and a player that appears to be running out of opportunities to prove his worth.

Easton Cowan came into this preseason meaning business in order to crack the roster. While some time with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League could help, he has done enough to possibly overtake Nicholas Robertson on the depth chart. Robertson is in tough and can’t afford to make mistakes and he definitely made his case that he shouldn’t be forgotten on the team after his performance in the final preseason game.

Both players have shown their value and upside as they each made a compelling case to make the roster.

Cowan Does Little Things Right

Cowan was going to be given every opportunity to crack the roster and he really hasn’t disappointed. He has two assists in five games and has already looked to have formed some chemistry with veterans Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton on the fourth line. Although the production hasn’t quite been there, Cowan has done a lot of other things to separate himself from others like Robertson.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan has a lot of speed and skill to boot. He has done that consistently at the junior level and the next step is to translate that to the pro level. Which is why it might be best to send him to the minors and get top minutes and develop down there. Though when he’s already forming chemistry and continues to do the little things right that catches head coach Craig Berube’s eye, why not give him more looks and chances with the big club. Berube stated postgame that Cowan is ready for the NHL.

Cowan is extremely competitive and doesn’t back down from a battle. He’s effective all over the ice, making his presence felt to force turnovers and hunt and gain control of the puck. He’s a player that you can move up and down the lineup, will play any role needed, execute and succeed as a result. He may be in a depth role to start, but that’s not a bad thing for him. The attention to detail is what will keep him in the lineup as he looks to carve a roster spot.

Whether he gets a longer look or sent down, it comes down to the fit and so far, he has fit in well with this team as he does play the style suited going forward. Starting in the AHL isn’t a bad thing either, if he wants to develop into a top-six forward, that’s the way to go. The points will eventually come, but the drive, compete and awareness are what will keep him on the roster.

Robertson Always Answers the Call

Every preseason, Robertson always seems to come in with a chip on his shoulder to prove his worth and always seems to excel. That was the case to start this season as a lot was riding on him to have a strong camp to keep his spot. While it started off well, he kind of disappeared where he wasn’t as noticeable.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Entering the final game of the preseason to make a major statement, Robertson did just that. He was flying all over the ice, playing with intensity, using his size to his advantage when he could, aggressive on the attack and along the boards and even wired a slapshot goal on the penalty kill. Even without the puck, he did a great job to break up plays and quickly use his speed to transition the other way and get by defenders. He answered the call and looked like a player that wants to stay with the team and keep his spot. Just when you start to doubt him, he delivers and answers the call.

For Robertson, it’s never been about the shot or the skill as he finished with two goals in four preseason games. It’s always the consistency and play away from the puck that has been a problem with him to earn the trust of the coaching staff and stay in the lineup. Too many times his awareness was lacking and the effort on the backcheck wasn’t quite there. That problem was evident this time as well, though he finished off strong. If he was making plays like he did in the final game against the Red Wings consistently, then he wouldn’t need to worry about his spot in the lineup.

The fact that we’re at this point again can lead to one of two ways. He keeps his spot and remains a strong secondary scorer with the ability to play the way Berube wants him to. Or, it’s an audition for him to find a spot on a team elsewhere and play further up in the lineup. Either way, when things are closing in on Robertson, he delivers and stands out in a big way.

Tough Decision Looms

With the regular season looming, both Cowan and Robertson have made compelling cases in order to crack the lineup for their own reasons. Cowan wanting to make a point that he can handle playing at this level and Robertson wanting to keep his spot in the lineup.

It’s something that the staff will deliberate, but it’ll definitely be the toughest decision to make as they’ve both have done well to this point.