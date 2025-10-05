Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Arseni Gritsyuk

With New Jersey Devils hockey officially underway in less than a week, fans are anxiously waiting to see what the 2025-26 season will have in store for the club. At long last, they have an elite combination of offensive talent, goaltending, defense—and now depth scoring. Newcomers and veterans alike are gearing up for an exciting campaign, and their lineup is already generating off-the-charts chemistry. As always, this series will serve as previews and predictions as to what the season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster, in the countdown leading up to their Oct. 9 season opener.

This installment spotlights Arseni Gritsyuk, who has certainly lived up to the hype and proven he deserves a spot on the roster.

Arseni Gritsyuk: At a Glance

Drafted: 129th Overall (5th Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2019

Contract Status: Year one of one, $1.425 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 KHL Stats: 17 goals, 27 assists (44 points in 49 games)

Career KHL Stats: 68 goals, 84 assists (152 points in 216 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

The arrival of Gritsyuk has been a long time coming for Devils fans. The 24-year-old was selected 129th overall in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft, but did not sign an entry-level contract until earlier this year. Instead, he’s spent the last five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), developing his high-end offensive skills in his home country.

Within that time frame, he played for both Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg, surpassing the 30-point threshold for the last three seasons. Not only did he help lead his team to a Gagarin Cup in 2020-21, but he also won the Aleksei Cherepanov Award the following season, which is given to the KHL’s best rookie. The 2024-25 season was his best performance yet, with 17 goals and 27 assists in 49 games. His 44 points during the regular season marked a KHL career high, but Gritsyuk also made an impact during the playoffs, tallying five points in six games.

Arseni Gritsyuk, SKA St. Petersburg (Photo credit: HC SKA)

His decision to remain in Russia to hone his game certainly paid off. Grtisyuk benefited from consistent ice time, allowing him to become a dynamic forward and one of SKA St. Petersburg’s leading scorers. In particular, he became a standout on the power play, with a deadly one-timer and exceptional skating abilities. He thrived in a top-six role, generating countless high-quality scoring chances, combined with both speed and skill.

Once his KHL contract ended, Gritsyuk felt that it was time to try and pursue his long-term dream of playing in the NHL. So, he signed a one-year deal with the Devils, which carries a cap hit of $925,000. In early September, he arrived in New Jersey, in the hopes of becoming better adjusted to being in North America. Assistant coach Sergei Brylin and recently acquired veteran Evgenii Dadonov made him feel right at home, providing additional translation and clarification as needed. Gritsyuk has certainly put in the work, taking English lessons and putting his best foot forward on the ice. Only one question remains: Can he rise to the challenge and provide the offensive depth that the Devils need?

2025-26 Expectations

After a phenomenal preseason showing, it’s clear that Gritsyuk is already playing at an NHL level and can succeed in a middle or bottom-six role. In just five games, he has already generated chemistry with a multitude of linemates, in particular with Paul Cotter and Luke Glendening. As it stands, Gritsyuk will most likely play on the Devils’ fourth line, but he has also spent time on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

He set the bar high during his debut against Hudson River rivals the New York Rangers, immediately fitting in on the Devils’ bench. Gritsyuk had a two-point game, which included six shots and a power-play goal in their 5-3 loss. His second preseason goal was a thrilling breakaway, propelling the team to a 3-1 lead over the New York Islanders. He even closed out the preseason with a strong performance against the Philadelphia Flyers, playing on the first line with Cotter and Glendening. He was on the ice for two Devils goals on Saturday, notching one assist, along with firing three shots on goal and creating two rebound attempts.

Across five preseason matchups, he tallied two goals and two assists, along with a 66.67 goals for percentage (GF%) and a 59.03% Fenwick in all situations. Likewise, he made a good first impression on the Devils’ power play, where he helped create 30 shot attempts and 13 high-danger scoring chances. Gritsyuk could add momentum to their second unit, providing additional offensive flair on the man advantage.

Gritsyuk has also become an instant fan favorite, posting frequent updates on the Telegram app—sharing positive, honest thoughts on practices, games, or even just showing off his culinary skills. And his teammates are just as thrilled about his transition to the NHL. For example, Cotter spoke to the media about how impressed he’s been with Gritsyuk so far. “Obviously, it’s a whole new league and a whole new world for him…A joyful guy to be around and will be a huge add to our team,” said Cotter.

His highly anticipated rookie campaign should make for an exciting 2025-26 season. He has already provided much-needed offensive depth, acclimating incredibly well to life in the NHL. If Gritsyuk can light a spark for the Devils’ fourth line, he can even help pave the way for a deeper playoff run.