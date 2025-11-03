Former Shark Klim Kostin Signs in the KHL

Former San Jose Sharks forward Klim Kostin has inked a one-year deal with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), as announced by the team on its official website. Kostin had one goal and seven points in 35 games for the Sharks last season.

The 26-year-old forward had two stints in North America, first from 2017 to 2020, then from 2021 to 2025. In 202 NHL games, he recorded 58 points with 28 goals and 30 assists, and was minus-7.

Klim Kostin, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Originally a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, Kostin played eight seasons in North America, with his best stint being with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23 when the Penza, Russia native had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 55 games. He also had three goals and two assists across 12 postseason matches for the Oilers.

A New Challenge for Kostin

Kostin returns to Avangard, with whom he lifted the Gagarin Cup in 2021. His coach in Omsk will be Guy Boucher, and he will also play with his former teammate Andrew Poturalski. Another of his teammates will be Colorado Avalanche prospect Mikhail Gulyayev. Overall in the KHL, Kostin has played 75 games, recorded 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and is plus-12. Avangard is currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and will try to climb up after strengthening their roster once again.