Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 11/3/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (8-3-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Owen Pickering — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (undisclosed)

Status report

Hayes was on the ice at the morning skate, but the forward will not play.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Sammy Blais — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

Nylander will return after missing the past two games and three of four because of a lower-body injury. … Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said they have some game-time decisions.

