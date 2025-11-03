Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blues – 11/3/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (6-4-3) at BLUES (3-7-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Hyman and Janmark are skating with the Oilers, but the forwards are not ready to return.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Thomas will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Walker, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Schenn will move to the wing for the first time after playing center the first 12 games.

