Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blues – 11/3/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (6-4-3) at BLUES (3-7-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Hyman and Janmark are skating with the Oilers, but the forwards are not ready to return.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Thomas will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Walker, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Schenn will move to the wing for the first time after playing center the first 12 games.

