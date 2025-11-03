Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 11/03/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (6-7-0) at PREDATORS (5-6-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Mackenzie MacEachern
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Hughes will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
Jost will replace Smith, a forward who will miss 3-6 weeks, on the fourth line.
